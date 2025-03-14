Offset Reportedly Maced After Allegedly Punching Security Guard At Dispensary

BY Caroline Fisher 486 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Offset Allegedly Punching Guard Hip Hop News
The Three Migos perform during Drake's Aubrey &amp; The Three Migos Tour at Gila River Arena in Glendale on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Ralph Freso / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A security guard is reportedly believed to have pressed charges against Offset after being hospitalized over the rapper's dispensary visit.

Offset has dealt with no shortage of drama in recent months. According to TMZ Hip Hop, he could be in for much more too. The outlet reports that a security guard at a Los Angeles marijuana dispensary accuses the former Migos member of physically assaulting him. He and his crew got to the dispensary at roughly 9 p.m. last night. Allegedly, things took a turn for the worse when he was asked to present his ID.

Reps for Offset insist he was in the middle of showing the guard his ID, but was being rushed in an aggressive manner. Allegedly, the guard even spit in his face, prompting the rapper to punch him. Law enforcement was called at this point, and Offset and his crew were reportedly maced. The guard even went to the hospital after the incident, per the outlet. It's unclear whether or not he was seriously injured.

Read More: Offset Sues ChaseTheMoney Amid Dispute Over "Worth It"

Offset & Cardi B's Divorce
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons
Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Offset before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sources tell TMZ Hip Hop that Offset and the rest of his crew allegedly proceeded to flee the scene, and that the guard is believed to have pressed charges. This is far from the only beef Offset has been involved in lately, however. He's also currently in the middle of a nasty divorce from his longtime partner, Cardi B. The two of them share three children, and decided to call it quits for good last summer. They've traded various insults online since, but lately, they've both been fairly quiet about the split.

Late last month, Offset filed for joint custody of the children. He claimed that Cardi's home should be their primary residence, and asked the court to establish their child support obligations. He also argued that the court should divide their marital property, and that he and Cardi should cover their own legal fees.

Read More: Lil Tjay & Offset Go Back And Forth Again Over Their $10,000 Gambling Dispute

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 47.2K
Offset Show Russia Label Boycott Hip Hop News Music Offset Confirms Show In Russia Amid Label’s Ongoing Boycott 851
Offset Joint Custody Asset Split Cardi B Divorce Hip Hop News Relationships Offset Files For Joint Custody And 50/50 Asset Split In Tumultuous Cardi B Divorce 2.6K
Cardi B Unbothered Offset Custody Gossip News Relationships Cardi B Looks Unbothered By Offset’s Custody Filing As She Flaunts Bold New Look 2.9K