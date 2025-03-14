Offset Reportedly Maced After Allegedly Punching Security Guard At Dispensary

Offset has dealt with no shortage of drama in recent months. According to TMZ Hip Hop, he could be in for much more too. The outlet reports that a security guard at a Los Angeles marijuana dispensary accuses the former Migos member of physically assaulting him. He and his crew got to the dispensary at roughly 9 p.m. last night. Allegedly, things took a turn for the worse when he was asked to present his ID.

Reps for Offset insist he was in the middle of showing the guard his ID, but was being rushed in an aggressive manner. Allegedly, the guard even spit in his face, prompting the rapper to punch him. Law enforcement was called at this point, and Offset and his crew were reportedly maced. The guard even went to the hospital after the incident, per the outlet. It's unclear whether or not he was seriously injured.

Offset & Cardi B's Divorce

Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Offset before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sources tell TMZ Hip Hop that Offset and the rest of his crew allegedly proceeded to flee the scene, and that the guard is believed to have pressed charges. This is far from the only beef Offset has been involved in lately, however. He's also currently in the middle of a nasty divorce from his longtime partner, Cardi B. The two of them share three children, and decided to call it quits for good last summer. They've traded various insults online since, but lately, they've both been fairly quiet about the split.