Lil Tjay & Offset Go Back And Forth Again Over Their $10,000 Gambling Dispute

Lil Tjay is calling out former Migos rapper Offset as he continues to duck him for an unpaid loan. Per Vlad TV, the New York native went on his Instagram and shared a carousel of pictures of himself in the studio, his flashy watches, and etc. However, what has people's attention is the pointed caption for Offset. "I could never be broke like set running off making smoke over lunch money.... ima have ta smoke on a hunnit streams for it get to all that 😭😭🤦🏾‍♂️ but yeaaa free smoke tomorrow for 🥷🏽s." This eventually got the attention of the Atlanta MC and he seems ready for the "smoke."

"@liltjay let's hit on live I'll fly to you this ain't gone stop ya fell off allegations," he began. He then added in a separate comment, "Meet me [in New York] and give me a one on live." Fans were loving this heated verbal altercation, egging the two rappers on to scrap. "Betting it all on Set 😂🤙" one user adds. "Rappers need to start getting in the ufc cage at this point," another quips. Believe it or not, this isn't the first time that Lil Tjay and 'Set have gone at it over this monetary dispute.

Lil Tjay Offset Beef

Back in January of this year, Lil Tjay called him out first, which started a tense exchange. "Ngl ima smack the sh*t out you. Offset then answered back, "Lol huh u joking right. Just seen this pop up gotta be the wrong ninja u texting boy I’ll smoke you. U barely lived already who tf you think you talking too ninja. U gotta be talking to the wrong ninja. I’m in New York right now. Come smack me lil clown boy."