Lil Tjay & Offset Go Back And Forth Again Over Their $10,000 Gambling Dispute

BY Zachary Horvath 1328 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
lil tjay
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 29: Lil Tjay performs onstage during Powerhouse NYC on October 29, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio) ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Rapper Offset seen backstage during Day 2 of 2024 Revolt World at Pangaea Studios on September 21, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt TV)
Offset has offered to arrange things with Lil Tjay; however, it's not really what the New York rapper is looking for.

Lil Tjay is calling out former Migos rapper Offset as he continues to duck him for an unpaid loan. Per Vlad TV, the New York native went on his Instagram and shared a carousel of pictures of himself in the studio, his flashy watches, and etc. However, what has people's attention is the pointed caption for Offset. "I could never be broke like set running off making smoke over lunch money.... ima have ta smoke on a hunnit streams for it get to all that 😭😭🤦🏾‍♂️ but yeaaa free smoke tomorrow for 🥷🏽s." This eventually got the attention of the Atlanta MC and he seems ready for the "smoke."

"@liltjay let's hit on live I'll fly to you this ain't gone stop ya fell off allegations," he began. He then added in a separate comment, "Meet me [in New York] and give me a one on live." Fans were loving this heated verbal altercation, egging the two rappers on to scrap. "Betting it all on Set 😂🤙" one user adds. "Rappers need to start getting in the ufc cage at this point," another quips. Believe it or not, this isn't the first time that Lil Tjay and 'Set have gone at it over this monetary dispute.

Read More: Top 10 Hottest R&B Albums Of 2024

Lil Tjay Offset Beef

Back in January of this year, Lil Tjay called him out first, which started a tense exchange. "Ngl ima smack the sh*t out you. Offset then answered back, "Lol huh u joking right. Just seen this pop up gotta be the wrong ninja u texting boy I’ll smoke you. U barely lived already who tf you think you talking too ninja. U gotta be talking to the wrong ninja. I’m in New York right now. Come smack me lil clown boy."

At first, this confrontation had fans puzzled as there was initially zero context. However, Tjay went on a Twitch stream to clarify everything, saying that Offset allegedly owes him $10,000 after borrowing money to gamble. He explained, "Why I diss Offset? Offset broke. I’ll tell y’all a true story, I seen the n**** in the casino. He was popped, he was panicking. He was asking random people for cash apps, he was broke. I don’t know why but nobody was answering his phone call." Tjay then went on to allege that Offset may have an addiction before continuing, "I see like 13 bands in loans. I don’t know who got paid back that day, you feel me. Word to my mother, this n****’s ducked me for so long, boy. Mind you, I’m 23 and this is 'raindrop, drop-top,' Cardi B husband... I’m only talking crazy because he was talking crazy. Like what? He want to talk crazy to me over my bread."

Read More: Biggest Hip-Hop Moments Of 2024

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons Music Lil Tjay Blames Offset’s Alleged “Gambling Addiction” For Fiery DMs 3.4K
2024 Rolling Loud Miami Pop Culture Lil Tjay Explains Why He Called Kai Cenat A “D Rider” 2.8K
lil tjay Music Lil Tjay Taunts Plaqueboymax By Launching "No Smoking" Merch And The Streamer Is Threatening To Sue 2.7K
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons Relationships Offset Looks Ready For A “New Chapter” After Cardi B Robbery Allegations 5.6K