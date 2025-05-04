Lil Tjay's Lawyer Confirms The Rapper Beat Both His Gun Cases

Lil Tjay and his legal team previously denied his involvement in a federal gang indictment last year, and the legal wins continued. According to a new Instagram post from his lawyer caught by No Jumper on Twitter, he has two less firearm cases to worry about.

"Miracle Kid @liltjay Beats the Odds and Beats two gun cases," Dawn M. Florio wrote on the social media platform. It's unclear exactly which charges she referred to, though, as the Bronx rapper has sadly faced a lot of legal trouble in his career.

It might be related to a mysterious but brief arrest last May, or various other alleged run-ins with the law. Nevertheless, the good news is that he doesn't have to worry about these two cases anymore, and hopefully the rest of his 2025 is more steady from a legal standpoint.

Tjay recently released a new track with 42 Dugg called "Different," plus a new solo single titled "No Hook" which came out the same day. Hopefully this means he has something more long-form in mind for the year, although we wouldn't want to rush anything.

Lil Tjay Offset Beef

Beyond wrapping up legal dilemmas, though, Lil Tjay is resolving some hip-hop disputes these days. For those unaware, he accused Offset of owing him $10,000 after a gambling outing, and hasn't let go for a long time now.

"I could never be broke like set running off making smoke over lunch money.... ima have ta smoke on a hunnit streams for it get to all that," Tjay recently wrote concerning the former Migo. "but yeaaa free smoke tomorrow for [ninja emoji]s." "@liltjay let's hit on live I'll fly to you this ain't gone stop ya fell off allegations. Meet me [in New York] and give me a one on live," Offset responded to Lil Tjay.