Lil Tjay's Lawyer Confirms The Rapper Beat Both His Gun Cases

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 283 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Tjay Lawyer Beat Gun Cases Hip Hop News
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 14: Lil Tjay performs during the 10th Annual 2024 Rolling Loud Music Festival at Hard Rock Stadium on December 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)
It's unclear which gun cases Lil Tjay's attorney is referring to, or if they have anything to do with a debunked gang indictment.

Lil Tjay and his legal team previously denied his involvement in a federal gang indictment last year, and the legal wins continued. According to a new Instagram post from his lawyer caught by No Jumper on Twitter, he has two less firearm cases to worry about.

"Miracle Kid @liltjay Beats the Odds and Beats two gun cases," Dawn M. Florio wrote on the social media platform. It's unclear exactly which charges she referred to, though, as the Bronx rapper has sadly faced a lot of legal trouble in his career.

It might be related to a mysterious but brief arrest last May, or various other alleged run-ins with the law. Nevertheless, the good news is that he doesn't have to worry about these two cases anymore, and hopefully the rest of his 2025 is more steady from a legal standpoint.

Tjay recently released a new track with 42 Dugg called "Different," plus a new solo single titled "No Hook" which came out the same day. Hopefully this means he has something more long-form in mind for the year, although we wouldn't want to rush anything.

Read More: Lil Tjay Shows He Still Gets Love By Linking Up With Huge Crowd Of Fans

Lil Tjay Offset Beef

Beyond wrapping up legal dilemmas, though, Lil Tjay is resolving some hip-hop disputes these days. For those unaware, he accused Offset of owing him $10,000 after a gambling outing, and hasn't let go for a long time now.

"I could never be broke like set running off making smoke over lunch money.... ima have ta smoke on a hunnit streams for it get to all that," Tjay recently wrote concerning the former Migo. "but yeaaa free smoke tomorrow for [ninja emoji]s." "@liltjay let's hit on live I'll fly to you this ain't gone stop ya fell off allegations. Meet me [in New York] and give me a one on live," Offset responded to Lil Tjay.

"I  seen the n***a in the casino," the New York artist had alleged. "He was popped, he was panicking. He was asking random people for cash apps, he was broke. I don’t know why but nobody was answering his phone call. [...] I don’t know who got paid back that day, you feel me? Word to my mother, this n***a’s ducked me for so long, boy."

Read More: Lil Tjay Banned From Madison Square Garden For Spitting In Security Guard’s Face

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
lil tjay Music Lil Tjay & Offset Go Back And Forth Again Over Their $10,000 Gambling Dispute 5.4K
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons Music Lil Tjay Blames Offset’s Alleged “Gambling Addiction” For Fiery DMs 3.5K
Hot 97 Summer Jam 2023 Music Lil Tjay Gets Arrested While On Instagram Live 2.1K
Rolling Loud Europe 2024 - Day 2 Music Lil Tjay Allegedly Appears In A New Federal Gang Indictment 16.8K