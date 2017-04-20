dropped charges
- Pop CultureR. Kelly Cases: Chicago Prosecutor Drops Sex Abuse Charges In State CaseWhile the cost was a factor in the prosecutor's decision, she also believes that justice was served with two convictions.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCriminal Case Against Jeffrey Epstein's Prison Guards Dropped By Prosecutors: ReportCharges against Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, who were reportedly online shopping and sleeping while Epstein committed suicide, have been dropped.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipYoung Thug No Longer Needs To Pay $365K Bill From Atlanta Jewelry Store: ReportYoung Thug's lawsuit with Icebox has been dropped.By Alex Zidel
- SportsConor McGregor Has Charges Against Him Dropped In Phone-Smashing CaseThe victim has no interest in helping to prosecute McGregor.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett's Prosecutor Kim Foxx Is Collecting "Racially Charged" ThreatsJussie Smollet's prosecutor is receiving "racially charged" threats following dropped criminal charges. By Aida C.
- MusicDrake Reportedly Won't Press Charges Against Soda-Loving BurglarThe OVO king shows he is capable of mercy.By Mitch Findlay