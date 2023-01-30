A Chicago prosecutor dropped charges of sexual abuse against R. Kelly. According to multiple reports, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said cost was a factor in dropping the ten charges. Moreover, she told reporters that these charges are unnecessary to pursue in the face of his current predicament.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 26: R&B singer R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Courts Building following a hearing on June 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Prosecutors turned over to Kelly’s defense team a DVD that alleges to show Kelly having sex with an underage girl in the 1990s. Kelly has been charged with multiple sex crimes involving four women, three of whom were underage at the time of the alleged encounters. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Furthermore, she stated that her office believes “justice has been served against Kelly with those two convictions. Mr. Kelly is looking at the possibility of never walking out of prison again.” To continue, authorities scheduled the R&B singer to appear in court on Tuesday to drop the charges. Moreover, he faced charges of sexually abusing four people, of which three were minors.

However, this state case dates back to 2019, when Foxx said the incidents occurred between May of 1998 and January of 2010. Also, the 56-year-old faced three to seven years in prison for each charge.

Okay let’s not do this. Marilyn Manson is a literal abuser. Would we be all okay with someone wearing an R Kelly shirt? No. So why are our communities morality so nonchalant? We should hold ourselves to a higher standard considering the white supremacy problem in groups. https://t.co/nHbGrDuRZI — On the verge of defenestrating myself 24/7 (@extremelygaby78) January 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Foxx revealed that she consulted her decision to drop the charges with the women involved in the indictment. While she believes it might come off as a disappointment to some, she hoped they can understand many factors were at play.

“I know firsthand how difficult it is for you to tell your stories,” she expressed. “Four years ago, I stood at this podium and shared my story of having been a survivor and my full understanding of what it means to have to go before strangers to discuss what is arguably one of the most horrific experiences one could have. And these women, all of them Black, came forward, believing that they would be heard.”

Overall, Kelly’s currently serving a 30-year sentence after a New York conviction for racketeering and sex trafficking. In addition, authorities will sentence him in another federal case in Chicago later this month. What’s more is that this news follows the recent release of Surviving R. Kelly’s final installment.

Still, what do you think of the news that a Chicago prosecutor dropped her office's charges against R. Kelly? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below.

