Lil Tjay’s Attorney Addresses Gang Indictment Rumors

Fans are concerned about Lil Tjay.

Yesterday, rumors that Lil Tjay was named in a federal gang indictment began to spread like wildfire. It was reported that he and roughly 20 others were accused of being members of the $laughtery Gang, and allegedly responsible for 14 shootings in the Bronx. Footage of authorities raiding what was referred to as a "criminal commune" in a Bronx apartment also surfaced online. The raid resulted in eight arrests.

Of course, these rumors had fans concerned, but Lil Tjay's legal counsel recently took to social media to shut them down. Yesterday, the performer's attorney Dawn Florio shared a statement regarding the rumors, confirming that they're not true. "We are aware of several news outlets that have shared false information regarding his legal matters, and we wish to address these inaccuracies," the statement begins.

Dawn Florio Confirms That Lil Tjay Was Not Named In Gang Indictment

"We urge all media outlets to exercise caution and ensure proper due diligence before publishing speculative or unfounded claims. Reporting inaccurate information not only damages reputations but misleads the public," it continues. "At this time, we will not be offering further comment on the situation." While Lil Tjay's supporters are certainly relieved now that this has been cleared up, some others may not be. Amid rumors that he was named in the indictment, 6ix9ine hopped online to share what many think was a response.

The post in question was a simple black screen on his Instagram Story, flooded with laughing emojis. Lil Tjay just gifted 6ix9ine's ex-girlfriend a chain shortly after their breakup, which could explain the animosity. What do you think of Lil Tjay's attorney shutting down rumors that he was named in a federal gang indictment? Are you surprised that these rumors weren't debunked sooner than they were? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.