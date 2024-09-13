6ix9ine Appears To React To Lil Tjay's Alleged Gang Indictment

These rivals often laugh at each other's misfortunes.

6ix9ine has many, many detractors within the rap game, and one of his biggest rivals as of late is allegedly in a sticky situation. Moreover, Lil Tjay's name allegedly appears in a 21-person gang indictment against various individuals accused of carrying out 14 different shootings in the Bronx as part of the $laughtery or $lattery Gang. That's still a very early story in development, so keep your eyes peeled for a more official or conclusive update. Nevertheless, Tekashi seemed to react to this on his Instagram Story on Friday (September 13), typing a whole lot of crying-laughing emojis in his post.

However, anyone familiar with 6ix9ine's legal issues should know that he doesn't have much to laugh about at the end of the day. After all, there's reportedly an international warrant out for his arrest from the Dominican Republic, per local outlet El Diario. If you didn't hear, this stems from an October 2023 arrest over alleged assault of two producers in the country, which the New York MC is supposedly "in rebellion" against. We haven't gotten any updates on that at press time, so we'll see how much of a headache it will be.

6ix9ine Might've Just Reacted To Lil Tjay's Alleged Gang Indictment

Screenshot via @6ix9ine on Instagram

As for 6ix9ine's rivalry with Lil Tjay, this indictment news (if true) puts the former at an advantage. But it's only a technicality, because the latter took a pretty big step to outwardly disrespect Tekashi and keep things personal and specifically directed at each other. Tjay gave the "GUMMO" artist's ex-girlfriend a chain amid their pretty contentious break-up and public falling out. Even though it's easy to laugh at legal trouble from beyond the screen, the one-on-one aspect remains in question.