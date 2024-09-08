Lithe Teams Up With Lil Tjay For "Fall Back"

Lithe has delivered yet another version of his fan-favorite track.

In July of this year, Melbourne-based artist Lithe unleashed his latest EP, What Would You Do? The project includes his track "Fall Back," which he unveiled as part of a two-pack earlier this year. Last month, he dropped a remix of the fan-favorite song featuring NAV. Now, he's released yet another version of it featuring none other than Lil Tjay.

Lil Tjay's verse is a welcome addition to the laid-back song, as he walks effortlessly on the beat and matches the pace well. He spits about reserving his "positive energy" for himself, so as not to put all that he's worked for at risk. It arrives alongside an accompanying music video which shows them hanging out in the studio, onstage performing, counting cash, and more. The release follows various singles Lil Tjay has released in recent months including "No No," "Took A While (Be Us)," and "Fed Up" with Kay Flock. It also dropped the same day as his new track with Shiva, “Replay.”

The collab comes after Lil Tjay released his album 222 last year, which boasts various high-profile features from the likes of NBA YoungBoy, Summer Walker, Jadakiss, and more. What do you think of Lithe dropping a new version of "Fall Back" featuring a verse from Lil Tjay? Will you be adding it to your playlist or not? What about its accompanying music video? Share your thoughts in the comments section and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out the song and its video down below.

Lithe Unveils Another Version Of "Fall Back"

