Lil Tjay And Kyle Richh Are Feeling Betrayed On “I Should’ve Known”

Bronx, NY rapper Lil Tjay is back with his first single since the release of his last album, 222. That project dropped a few months ago -July to be exact- and now he is beginning to release new material. This is the first time he is working with another New York native, Kyle Richh. It is a little surprising this is the lone collaboration we have from them considering both have similar styles.

Nonetheless, we have a chance now to see how the two mesh. How do they do in that department? We would say both Tjay and Richh sound like they belong on more songs together. Richh's deeper voices contrasts well with Tjay's higher pitch.

Listen To "I Should've Known" From Lil Tjay And Kyle Richh

The themes in this song are ones of betrayal and loneliness. Both perform over a drill beat which both are no strangers to. Lil Tjay refers back to the time he was shot at. He raps, "B**** you was there (Grah) / Made you duck in the chair / You know n****s wan' kill me (Kill me)." It is nothing new for either rapper but it does its job at conveying what it wants to.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from Lil Tjay and Kyle Richh, "I Should've Known?" Do you think this is going to be a loosie or a single for an upcoming album? Who had the best performance on the track?

Quotable Lyrics:

If you not gonna slide, then you better provide

These n****s want me to fall

Why everybody relyin' on me?

Is it real, is s*** a façade?

Can't feel my face, f***, I'm so misunderstood

Take drugs to get out of this world

