SSSniperwolf Allegedly Asked A Minor To Expose Themself In 2016 Video

In a 2016 video, YouTuber SSSniperwolf can be seen asking a self-proclaimed minor to expose themself on camera. The video, entitled "GIRL ON OMEGLE", sees SSSniperwolf interacting with users on the video roulette site Omegle. In one instance, a girl in a Hooters t-shirt exposes herself to the camera. However, the accompanying message exchange shows that the girl identifies herself as being 16 years old. Furthermore, the message log also shows SSSniperwolf explicitly asking the girl to show her private parts. The Youtuber writes "u 1st" after the girl asks "wanna show each other b**bs?"

The video, which remains live on YouTube, was rediscovered by social media users amid the heightened backlash against SSSniperwolf. That backlash stems from SSSniperwolf doxxing another creator, Jacksfilms, in a severe escalation of their online feud. SSSniperwolf took a photo of Jack's home over the weekend, posting it to her 5.4 million Instagram followers. Numerous people have called for SSSniperwolf, who has over 34 million subscribers on YouTube, to be removed from the platform.

YouTube Remains Silent On SSSniperwolf Controversy

Despite the growing calls for action to be taken against SSSniperwolf, YouTube has made no official statement nor taken any official action against her. However, it's unlikely that the platform will do so. Taking action would require YouTube to turn on one of their most prized creators. SSSniperwolf is a veteran presence on the site and boasts over 34 million followers. She is a constantly referenced and promoted on the company's social media and has appeared as a keynote speaker at several conventions and YouTube events. Furthermore, entering into the situation on one side or the other would require YouTube to take a stand on the sort of content that SSSniperwolf makes her money from. In short, there is no benefit to YouTube to get involved.

However, some of the posts YouTube has made on social media have been taken in incredibly bad taste. Their most recent tweet, "would it be too meta to do a reaction video to a reaction video", is almost an on-the-nose reference to the sort of content that led to her doxxing Jacksfilms. This and other recent posts have seen their comments flooded by people relating the message to the controversy or simply calling for SSSniperwolf's removal from the platform.

