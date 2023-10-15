SSSniperwolf Doxxes Jacksfilms In Shocking Escalation Of YouTube Feud

YouTuber SSSniperwolf doxxed fellow content creator Jacksfilms earlier this week, posting a photo of Jack's home to her 5.4M Instagram followers. As outrage has spread over the incident, SSSniperwolf has doubled down, claiming she doesn't know what doxxing is and joking about what she did in subsequent posts. Jack has since stated that he no longer feels safe in his home. Meanwhile, the comments on official YouTube social media posts have been flooded with fans calling for SSSniperwolf to be banned from the platform.

The incident is a major escalation in the ongoing feud between the two large and veteran content creators. Jack has been a vocal critic of SSSniperwolf's content, which primarily comprises TikTok compilations alongside superficial "reactions" from the YouTuber. Jack has argued that SSSniperwolf's content does not meet the definitions of fair use, especially as she often fails to credit the original creators whose content she uses. Furthermore, Jack has gone as far as to help creators file takedown requests against SSSniperwolf's videos. Up to this point, SSSniperwolf's primary response has to been to label Jack as a "creep" and claim that he is "harassing" her by going after her content. YouTube, a platform on which SSSniperwolf has over 34 million followers, is yet to release a statement about the incident.

Jacksfilms Addresses Doxxing Incident

In a sobering video and a major departure from his usual jovial style, Jack addressed the incident on Saturday. He confirmed that he and his wife had spotted SSSniperwolf outside their home while also showing her initial posts and lack of remorse in follow-up posts. In one such post, SSSniperwolf and a friend posed in a pseudo thirst trap with the caption "We show up outside your house, wyd?" Jack had been streaming with some friends at the time of incident and clips of his live, and shaken reaction, has spread across sites such as TikTok.

Jack unequivocally condemned her behavior, saying that there was no action that justified her decision to come to his home unannounced and doxx him to her followers. Furthermore, Jack said that he and his wife Ella no longer felt safe in their home and called for SSSniperwolf to be deplatformed. This is a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

