SSSniperwolf Demonetized By YouTube, Issues Public Apology

SSSniperwolf's YouTube channel has received a temporary monetization suspension as a result of her doxxing of fellow creator Jacksfilms. "Confirming SSSniperWolf has received a temporary monetization suspension per Creator Responsibility policies. Off platform actions that put others’ personal safety at risk harm our community & the behavior on both sides isn’t what we want on YT. Hoping everyone helps move this convo to a better place," A YouTube-affiliated account wrote on Twitter. However, the message has been criticized for conflating Jack's criticisms of SSSniperwolf with her doxxing of him. "Wait... both sides? Criticism and parody are not the same as doxxing," wrote popular creator Jackscepticeye in response.

Meanwhile, SSSniperwolf herself publicly addressed the controversy for the first time, apologizing to Jack her audience. “Let me start by saying I’m sorry for my recent actions; it is inexcusable. I’m sorry to Jacksfilm, YouTube, the entire creator community, and my incredible fans for not being a better example for appropriate conflict resolution. Jacksfilms, while we certainly don’t see eye to eye and have our differences, I am sorry for reacting the way I did when I should’ve taken the opportunity to show young creators how adults and professionals resolve conflict by communicating directly, respectfully, and privately; not for views or content, but a meaningful example of how conflict should be solved. I will reach out directly and hope we can find some time to connect and communicate, respectfully."

However, the doxxing incident is not the only thing that SSSniperwolf is facing criticism over. The YouTuber has reportedly deleted a number of videos in which she asks minors to twerk for her. Screenshots and reaction videos made other creators show SSSniperwolf offering to show her breasts to the individuals in question if they twerk for her. In another video, the YouTuber explicitly asks a girl to flash her breasts at the camera. However, the onscreen chatlog in her video also shows that the girl in question identified themselves as being 16 years old.

Despite these mounting allegations, SSSniperwolf appears unconcerned. She has continued to upload her content throughout the week and has not addressed the allegations relating to minors in any way. Despite facing punishment for her doxxing of Jack, people are still calling for an investigation into the massive creator's video archive.

