minor
- SportsJosh Giddey Accused Of Having Sexual Relationship With A MinorThe Thunder's Australian star has reportedly been linked to an illicit encounter with a then-17-year-old girl.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureSSSniperwolf Allegedly Asked A Minor To Expose Themself In 2016 VideoThe incident occured in a 2016 Omegle video that is still live on Sniperwolf's YouTube channel.By Ben Mock
- SportsPete Rose Shrugs Off Question About Sex With Minor: "It Was 55 Years Ago, Babe"Pete Rose dodged questions about his alleged statutory rape while celebrating the Phillies' 1980 World Series championship team on Sunday.By Cole Blake
- CrimeDisney Channel Actor, Stoney Westmoreland, To Serve Jail Time For Enticing A Minor For SexThe former "Andi Mack" actor will face two years in prison, 10 years of supervision, and must register as a sex offender.By Lawrencia Grose
- CrimeR. Kelly Had Sex With Aaliyah As A Minor, Jane Doe Witness Will Testify: ReportR. Kelly allegedly had sex with Aaliyah while she was a minor, a witness being prepared by the prossecution will reportedly testify.By Cole Blake
- CrimeKyle Massey's Mom Claims Felony Charges Are Part Of Extortion PlotKyle Massey is facing charges for allegedly sending pornographic material to a 13-year-old. By Aron A.
- Crime6ix9ine On Using A Minor In A Sexual Performance: "That Tore Me Apart"Tekashi 6ix9ine speaks candidly about pleading guilty to using a minor in a sexual performance, saying that it "tore him apart" in a new interview with The New York Times.By Alex Zidel
- SportsKarl Malone's Dark Past With Minor Overshadows "Last Dance" CameoKarl Malone may have been a great scorer but there is one story that has followed him his entire life.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureCourtney Stodden Exposes Chrissy Teigen For "Bullying" & "Harassing" Her In Old TweetsCourtney Stodden put Chrissy Teigen on blast by digging up tons of old tweets in which Chrissy "bullied," "harassed," and "slut-shamed" the then-minor.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsT.I. Responds To Viral Video Of Cop Brutally Punching 14-Year-OldA Rancho Cordova cop was caught on camera using brutally excessive force against a 14-year-old boy on the ground.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Yachty Calls Out Lil B For Tweet About Billie Eilish: "She Is 17 Bro"Why do people keep forgetting she's 17? By Noah C
- MusicGovernors Ball Won’t Let Minors In Unless Accompanied By Someone 21 Or OlderThe festival has decided to implement some new policies for 2020.By Lynn S.
- SportsMLB Pitcher Felipe Vazquez Accused Of Soliciting 13-Year-Old Girl: ReportThe details are fairly disturbing.By Alexander Cole
- NewsWalmart Bluebell Ice Cream Licker Revealed To Be A Minor, Charges ChangedThe woman has been identified to be a minor, and can no longer be charged as an adult.By hnhh
- SportsChiefs' Tyreek Hill Linked To Child Abuse Case In Kansas CityThe Kansas City Chiefs were aware of Tyreek Hill's pending investigation.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly's Bail Is Set At $1 MillionR. Kelly's personal finances are reportedly a mess.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly Has A Third Sex Tape With Minor, Lawyer Michael Avenatti ClaimsAnother R. Kelly sex tape has surfaced. By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly's Alleged Victims Have Watched New Sex Tape: ReportA grand jury was formed after the alleged victims watched the sex tape.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentR. Kelly Faces Potential Criminal Charges After Secret Jury ConvenedA sex tape featuring an underage girl is propelling a case against the singer. By Zaynab
- EntertainmentMichael Jackson "Leaving Neverland:" How To Watch The Scandalous DocumentaryThe first week of March is going to be a hectic one for Michael Jackson's estate.By Devin Ch
- MusicOzuna Apologizes To Crowd Of Fans For Sex ScandalThe artist had previously admitted to starring in an "intimate video."By Zaynab
- MusicFBI Investigates R. Kelly For Flying An Underage Azriel ClaryThe Feds run another sweep on Robert Kelly.By Devin Ch