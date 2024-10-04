Diddy Party Attendee Alleges That Mogul Hugged Him Inappropriately When He Was Six Years Old

Justin Livtosky's father was Diddy's photographer.

A new Diddy allegation has emerged via Inside Edition, who recently spoke to 31-year-old Justin Livtosky. Livtosky's father, David Allen, was apparently Diddy's photographer back in 1999, and went to take celebrity snapshots and generally document the Bad Boy mogul's annual white party in the Hamptons on the Fourth of July of that year. Not only that, but Allen took Justin with him, who was just six years old at the time. You can see a picture of Justin with Sean Combs in the video down below. Now, Livtosky alleges that Puff hugged him inappropriately, and he also shared what he allegedly remembers seeing the most at the star-studded shindig.

In the photo, you can see Diddy's hand across Livtosky's stomach. "He put his arm around me in an uncomfortable way, close to areas that you shouldn't as a grown man," Justin alleged. "So I remember marijuana and topless women. That's the two main things that I remember," he claimed about what he could allegedly recall from the white party. In addition, Justin's mother alleged that the event began as a family-friendly affair, but that it eventually became inappropriate, especially for the then-six-year-old.

Justin Livtosky Speaks On Attending Diddy Party

"People were getting high," Justin's mother alleged concerning the Diddy party. "There were girls swimming topless, young-looking girls that were, you know, not dressed. We moved to another part of the house so that he [presumably Justin] wouldn't be exposed to what was going on." Then, the Inside Edition report alleges that Combs later implemented a curfew for children in later years, and included a clip of him announcing it at the 2007 white party. "The kids have, like, an hour left," he expressed to some folks' laughter. "So, get extra comfortable 'cause this thing turns into something that, when y'all get older, y'all are going to want to come to."

"I think he's a monster," Justin Livtosky's mother expressed as her opinion about Diddy. Later in the report, Inside Edition asked Livtosky if the New York executive "assaulted him in any way." "When you say 'assault,' I don't know the exact definition," he replied, which is when he added the above quote alleging that Combs put his arm around him "in an uncomfortable way." The rap icon awaits federal trial behind bars as he and his legal team continue to deny any and all sexual abuse allegations.