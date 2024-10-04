Diddy Party Attendee Alleges That Mogul Hugged Him Inappropriately When He Was Six Years Old

BYGabriel Bras Nevares3.4K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 03: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas at Fox Theater on June 02, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Justin Livtosky's father was Diddy's photographer.

A new Diddy allegation has emerged via Inside Edition, who recently spoke to 31-year-old Justin Livtosky. Livtosky's father, David Allen, was apparently Diddy's photographer back in 1999, and went to take celebrity snapshots and generally document the Bad Boy mogul's annual white party in the Hamptons on the Fourth of July of that year. Not only that, but Allen took Justin with him, who was just six years old at the time. You can see a picture of Justin with Sean Combs in the video down below. Now, Livtosky alleges that Puff hugged him inappropriately, and he also shared what he allegedly remembers seeing the most at the star-studded shindig.

In the photo, you can see Diddy's hand across Livtosky's stomach. "He put his arm around me in an uncomfortable way, close to areas that you shouldn't as a grown man," Justin alleged. "So I remember marijuana and topless women. That's the two main things that I remember," he claimed about what he could allegedly recall from the white party. In addition, Justin's mother alleged that the event began as a family-friendly affair, but that it eventually became inappropriate, especially for the then-six-year-old.

Read More: Diddy’s Ex-Bodyguard Accuses Alleged Sexual Assault Victim Of Using Him As “Scapegoat”

Justin Livtosky Speaks On Attending Diddy Party

"People were getting high," Justin's mother alleged concerning the Diddy party. "There were girls swimming topless, young-looking girls that were, you know, not dressed. We moved to another part of the house so that he [presumably Justin] wouldn't be exposed to what was going on." Then, the Inside Edition report alleges that Combs later implemented a curfew for children in later years, and included a clip of him announcing it at the 2007 white party. "The kids have, like, an hour left," he expressed to some folks' laughter. "So, get extra comfortable 'cause this thing turns into something that, when y'all get older, y'all are going to want to come to."

"I think he's a monster," Justin Livtosky's mother expressed as her opinion about Diddy. Later in the report, Inside Edition asked Livtosky if the New York executive "assaulted him in any way." "When you say 'assault,' I don't know the exact definition," he replied, which is when he added the above quote alleging that Combs put his arm around him "in an uncomfortable way." The rap icon awaits federal trial behind bars as he and his legal team continue to deny any and all sexual abuse allegations.

Read More: Diddy Case Gets New Judge For Unknown Reasons

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...