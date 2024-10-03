Cassie Reportedly “Sickened” By Diddy Minor Abuse Allegations & Baby Oil Jokes

By Caroline Fisher
The Hollywood Reporter Beauty Dinner Presented By Instagram, Sponsored By Upneeq, Honoring The Top Glam Squads In Hollywood.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Cassie attends The Hollywood Reporter Beauty Dinner Presented by Instagram, Sponsored by Upneeq, Honoring the Top Glam Squads in Hollywood at Holloway House on October 25, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
According to a source who recently spoke to "Daily Mail," Cassie hopes all of Diddy's alleged victims receive justice.

At a press conference earlier this week, attorney Tony Buzbee revealed that he'll be representing over 120 individuals who plan to take legal action against Diddy. They accuse him of sexual assault, abuse, and more. 25 of them even claim to have been minors when the alleged abuse took place. For obvious reasons, this has prompted outrage from the public, including some of Diddy's other alleged victims.

A source recently told Daily Mail, for example, that Cassie is disgusted. The singer sued Diddy in November of last year, and they reached a settlement roughly a day later. “Cassie had heard mumblings about the class action suit but broke down in tears when she was informed of the allegation about the child,” the source claimed. “She is planning to take time away from receiving updates because it has sickened her, and she hopes that anyone who was hurt receives justice and peace of body and mind.” 

Source Reveals Cassie's Reported Reaction To Diddy's Upcoming Lawsuits

Sean Combs Onstage during Invest Fest 2023 at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

The allegations involving minors aren't the only thing upsetting Cassie these days, however, according to the source. They add that she's hurt by the jokes and memes that have been shared about baby oil in recent weeks. For those who don't recall, Diddy's indictment states that 1,000 bottles of the substance were discovered on his property.

“She is hurt that people are making jokes and memes out of the baby oil because of what it could have been used for,” the source told the outlet. “It isn’t funny to her or anyone who experienced similar.” What do you think of Cassie reportedly being "sickened" over allegations Diddy abused minors? What about her reportedly being hurt by all of the memes and jokes about baby oil? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

