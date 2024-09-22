Cassie Collaborator Tiffany Red Accuses Diddy Of Drugging Her

Diddy is facing more allegations.

Songwriter Tiffany Red, who has apparently collaborated with Cassie over the years, had accused Diddy of allegedly drugging her at his studio in Los Angeles. Taking to Instagram, earlier this week, Red claimed that the Bad Boy mogul laced a joint they smoked and she immediately knew something was wrong.

“Today, I feel a little safer knowing Sean Combs is behind bars,” Red wrote. “I’m grateful to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and Homeland Security for stepping in and showing Mr. Combs and the music industry, which enabled him that they’re not above the law. This past year has been incredibly stressful and terrifying at times, but I am grateful for the opportunity to free myself from all these dark experiences."

Diddy & Cassie During GQ's "Men Of The Year" Party

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Musicians Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Ventura attend the G.Q. Men of the Year Party at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2012, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/Getty Images For GQ)

She continued: “While co-creating Cassie’s sophomore album, I was degraded by Sean Combs, deceived by him, his team, and the record labels about the music being released, I was exposed to Diddy’s abuse of Cassie and others in her circle, and I unknowingly consumed something laced without my consent at his Hombly Hills home studio while writing for Cassie back in 2017. I’ll never forget screaming, ‘What’s in this?!’ I knew instantly after smoking the joint that something was wrong. I got away that night by the grace of GOD, but I am haunted by the things I can’t remember about that evening. No one should have to endure this kind of trauma to pursue success in the music industry. We all deserve better.”

Tiffany Red Shares New Allegations About Diddy

Red's bombshell claims comes after authorities arrested Diddy in New York City, last week. He's already pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering charges. His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, unsuccessfully attempted to get him out on bail. He now resides at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He's continued to maintain his innocence regarding the various allegations he's faced over the last year. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy as well as Tiffany Red on HotNewHipHop.