Soulja Boy Teases "Crazy" Story About Hanging Out With Diddy And Cassie

Soulja is piquing our interest.

Diddy has become hip hop's Jeffrey Epstein. The Bad Boy founder was ubiquitous to the genre for over three decades, and subsequently rubbed shoulders with every rapper who was even moderately hot for a time. Seriously. If you google Diddy + a rapper from 1991 to today, chances are high you'll find multiple results. Soulja Boy is no exception. The influential rapper doesn't have ties to Diddy's harrowing "Freak Off" parties, but he told Twitter followers that he hung out with the mogul one time.

Soulja Boy provided some context, but remained purposely vague about what he saw and heard. "I got a good story about one time I was chillin with Diddy and Cassie," he tweeted on September 24. The rapper then went into engagement mode, and asked followers if he should share. "Should I tell it," he asked. It's possible Soulja Boy is making something up for the sake of generating attention, but it's also possible he did experience some disturbing Diddy behavior. He'd be part of a long, long list if so. Soulja claimed that he was shocked by the way the Bad Boy founder behaved in his company, given that they didn't know each other well. "That n**ga said some crazy sh*t," he claimed.

Soulja Boy Previously Called Out Diddy's Behavior

Soulja Boy has had plenty to say about the Diddy controversy. Prior to teasing his own experience, the rapper called out the mogul for his alleged crimes. He also told his followers that he would've physically attacked Diddy if Diddy tried to make any moves on him. "If Diddy ever tried me," he tweeted. "Like any of these gay rappers I would have killed his b*tch a*s." Soulja Boy had harsh words for Diddy well before the mogul was arrested. He called out the mogul and clowned his allegedly close relationship with Meek Mill. "I ain’t on that Meek Mill-Diddy sh*t," he told IG Live viewers. "I ain’t on no Diddy sh*t, man.