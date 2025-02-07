Diddy Faces New Accusations Of Drugging & Sexually Assaulting A Minor

Diddy continues to face more and more legal trouble as he awaits his federal trial for alleged sex trafficking, as an anonymous male plaintiff launched a new civil lawsuit against him alleging sexual assault. Moreover, the accuser's story is that Sean Combs allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted him at a SoHo nightclub in the summer of 2012 when the accuser was just 17 years old. The John Doe also alleges that Puff's friends were also alleged participants that invited him to a nightclub event to network while the accuser was visiting his brother in the city with some colleagues.

Furthermore, the accuser in this sexual assault lawsuit claims that he slipped the bouncer $100 to get in and that Diddy and his entourage invited him to their private table and back room. There, the Bad Boy mogul allegedly gave Doe a shot of vodka, and the accuser claims he felt woozy and disoriented afterwards, losing consciousness and control of his body. This follows similar accusations in civil and criminal settings concerning Combs, all of which his legal team denied outright.

When Is Diddy's Trial?

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

"Doe was ultimately anally r**ed by Combs in the back room of the nightclub," Diddy's accuser's lawyer Tony Buzbee alleged. "He could not stop the assault on him. He was defenseless. To this day, Doe often has nightmares of being in the backroom of the nightclub, watching as Combs takes him from behind." For those unaware, Buzbee is the lawyer behind many civil cases against the music executive, including a particularly explosive one that also accuses Jay-Z of sexual assault of a minor. As for when Combs will actually go on trial, the current schedule indicates that it will begin on May 5 of this year.

Meanwhile, this lawsuit follows other controversial Diddy discussions online, such as Kanye West's recent defense of him. That became a big part of Ye's recent Twitter rant, which also engaged in a whole lot of antisemitism and generally incendiary comments about many other topics. We will see whether or not this new civil case for alleged sexual assault develops further in the future.