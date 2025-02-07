Chopper Mocks Diddy's Son For Pressing Him Over Diddy Allegations

Chopper has been saying a lot. The rapper spent years working under Diddy as a member of Da Band, and claims to have seen a lot of questionable behavior. He's recounted some of said behavior during his recent interview. This has not sat well with Diddy's son, however. Justin Combs, reportedly reached out to Chopper after said interviews. He tried to press Da Band member for his allegations. It backfired, though, and became a talking point during Chopper's Art of Dialogue chat.

The rapper told the outlet that Justin Combs contacted him via Instagram. "He called me on Instagram," he recalled. "[Justin was] like, 'Man I don't appreciate what you're doing to my daddy, bruh.'" Chopper claimed Combs was talking "gangsta" to him, which caught him off guard. It did not, however, concern him whatsoever. "I had to let him know, that I would beat the sh*t out of his little a*s," the rapper stated. Despite the mockery, Chopper claimed that he held no ill will against Combs for his defensiveness. He recalls seeing Combs when he was a child. He still, however, sprinkled in a bit more dissing. "I knew he was hurt," the rapper explained. "But I had to let him know that he was a little boy to me."

Chopper Claimed Diddy Threatened A Rapper's Life

Chopper has made some startling allegations about Diddy in recent weeks. The rapper claimed that he saw the Bad Boy mogul kissing another man in the studio. He also accused Diddy of threatening another member of Da Band with murder. "Diddy threatened his life," Chopper alleged. "Told him he was gonna kill him. Fred said something slick to Diddy." The Bad Boy founder allegedly told Freddy P he would buy out his neighborhood and move out everybody he knows. Chopper claimed the confrontation almost led to violence on Freddy's part.

Justin Combs, meanwhile, has tried to defend Diddy's honor multiple times. He reportedly confronted Ray J at a Los Angeles party in October. The singer had been leveling allegations against Diddy, so Justin approached him with King Combs and Quincy Brown in tow. Things got heated between both parties, but TMZ reported that Chris Brown, of all people, broke up the situation. Ray J's manager later bashed Justin Combs and his siblings for their behavior. He described them as "little kids," echoing Chopper's remark.