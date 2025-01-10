Ex Bad Boy Artist Chopper Alleges He Saw Diddy Kissing Another Man

He was allegedly in the studio.

Chopper was a member of Diddy's famous group Da Band. He worked under the Bad Boy mogul for several years, and is coming clean about his experiences. Chopper looked back on his time with the Bad Boy founder during a recent interview with the Art of Dialogue. He said he believed Diddy was bisexual, and claimed to have witnessed things that supported this claim. "When I hear the stories of, you heard, the situations," Chopper explained. "It just kind of makes me say, 'Yeah, sound about right.'"

The former Bad Boy signee did not care to speculate on whether Diddy is gay or not. He made it clear that he was unsure. What he did posit, however, is that Diddy is at least bisexual. He then recounted the story that led him to believe this. Chopper told the Art of Dialogue that there was an incident in a studio. The rapper alleges that he walked into said studio and saw Diddy tongue kissing another man. "What I'm not used to seeing two men do when I look at them," he explained. "Seen what I seen, and hurried up and slammed the door."

Chopper's View Of Diddy Changed After The Alleged Incident

Chopper did not specify who the other man was, but he did make clear that it was a "powerful" person similar to Diddy. "A powerful man at that," he asserted. "I walked in the studio, seen two powerful men doing things that was uncomfortable to my eyes." Chopper went on to claim that Diddy was nice to him after the incident. He went as far as to say that Diddy green-lit videos and remixes for him with the likes of Lil Wayne. "We went to New Orleans and shot 'Little Daddy,'" he recounted. "Right after that."