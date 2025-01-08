Da Band Member Chopper Claims Diddy Secretly Hated Tupac

He also has a theory about Diddy's arrest.

It has become a free-for-all with regard to Diddy accusations. The Bad Boy founder has become one of the most infamous figures in all of pop culture over the last two years. He's currently behind bars, but the allegations that have been leveled against him continue to surface. The latest comes from a rapper who worked under Diddy for several years: Chopper. The rapper recently went on The Art of Dialogue to discuss his experiences with the mogul. He claimed, among other things, that Diddy absolutely hated Tupac Shakur.

Chopper recalled an incident where Diddy asked him who he grew up listening to. The rapper cited Tupac as a major influence on his sound, and Diddy did not like that answer. "That n**ga didn't talk to me for like four f**king days after," Chopper said. "Everything with 'Pac. You couldn't say 'Pac was anything better than Biggie." The rapper claimed Diddy would not allow Tupac to be uttered in the same breath as his late friend and collaborator. "You can't put them in the same realm or nothing," Chopper added. "It was all about Biggie... Diddy hated 'Pac. Hated everything about Tupac."

Chopper Worked Under Diddy For Three Years

Chopper, who was part of Diddy's group Da Band, elaborated. He claimed that the mogul forced every member to learn and recite the words to the Notorious B.I.G.'s classic single "Juicy." "He made us recite that whole f*cking thing," the rapper admitted. "And I don't think Biggie would've gave a f*ck if a n**ga cared about reciting his whole sh*t." Chopper went on to theorize that Tupac's death may be partially why Diddy is currently behind bars. The rapper speculated that the feds may be looking for a way to connect Diddy to Tupac's fatal shooting in 1996.