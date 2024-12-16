Outlawz's Young Noble Believes Tupac Shakur Could've Survived Las Vegas Shooting

2Pac has been rumored to have survived the shooting and fled to Cuba since 1996.

Tupac Shakur's murder in September 1996 remains a mystery. Young Noble believes he could've survived the shooting. Reflecting on the 1997 murder of Biggie, just months after 2Pac’s killing in Las Vegas, the Outlawz member described the deep sense of unease it created. “Biggie dying affected us, too,” he admitted. “I started questioning everything, like, ‘Man, maybe I should’ve stayed in school. Maybe I made the wrong choice getting in that car with [Hussein] Fatal and Yaki [Kadafi] that day.’” He described fleeing his neighborhood for California in search of peace, only to find more tragedy. “I was tired of death. Two of my friends gone, back-to-back. It was horrible—for me and for hip-hop.”

Noble revisited seeing 2Pac in the hospital. “He really died,” Noble said, dismissing persistent conspiracy theories about 2Pac’s survival. “I saw him with tubes in his body. He wasn’t the ‘Pac with the six-pack everyone remembers. He was gone.”

Young Noble of 2Pac's Outlawz Insists Tupac Could've Lived

Noble claims 2Pac might've survived not for Afeni Shakur. “His mom said, ‘Nah, let him go. He’s [Tupac] endured enough.’ That kind of strength is unimaginable. She let her son fly.” Tupac Shakur formed the Outlawz in 1995 with the group appearing on Pac's All Eyez on Me and The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory.