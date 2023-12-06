Vanilla Ice Recalls 2Pac Labeling Him "Great" & Admits He Knows "Too Much" About His Death

Vanilla Ice says 2Pac once labeled him "one of the great ones" and that he knows "too much" about his killing. Speaking with VladTV for a new interview, the "Ice Ice Baby" rapper reflected on his friendship with 2Pac.

"He goes, ‘I want you to know, you’re one of the great ones, you’re dope, you’re going to leave your mark, your legacy,’ and this is before it happened,” Ice said. “He knew it, this guy had a crystal ball he saw things bro, and it makes me get goosebumps.”

Keefe D Appears In Court For Arraignment In 2Pac's Murder

Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, arrives in a Las. Vegas court on October 19, 2023, for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

From there, Ice discussed other shootings that 2Pac was involved in prior to the fatal Las Vegas drive-by in 1996. “How can a guy have all these bullets flying at him and still, you know what I’m saying? It’s a cr*zy story, and I got to really watch what I say on all this because I do know too much,” Ice said. “I’m not going to elaborate fair enough, so I let that unfold, and I’m glad it’s unfolding, and I’m glad that some justice may be getting done, but it ain’t going to bring him back, bro, and we lost a great person because of greed, money, power. We lost a great poet.” Check out Vanilla Ice's full comments on 2Pac below.

Vanilla Ice Discusses 2Pac

While it took over two decades, police finally arrested Keefe D in the killing of 2Pac, earlier this year. His trial is set to begin on June 3, 2024. Be on the lookout for further updates on Vanilla Ice as well as Keefe D's upcoming trial on HotNewHipHop.

