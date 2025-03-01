New Diddy Lawsuit Accuses Him Of Sexual Assault At White Party While Others Watched

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
New Diddy Lawsuit Sexual Assault White Party Others Watched Hip Hop News
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. © ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The latest lawsuit against Diddy suggests his alleged sexual assault of a woman at a White Party was falsely seen as consensual by guests.

Diddy and his legal team continue to deny his many civil and criminal accusations, and they seemingly find new allegations to respond to every day. A new lawsuit reportedly obtained by AllHipHop – and seemingly filed by an anonymous woman – accuses him of drugging and sexual assaulting the plaintiff at his White Party in the Hamptons in 1999. The woman claims she was 24 years old when Jay Stone invited her to the event as a networking opportunity for her music scouting business. She allegedly had her phone taken away and witnessed many naked guests openly engaging in sexual activity.

Moreover, the woman claims that Diddy offered her a second drink that made her woozy soon after she witnessed this. Folks allegedly took her to a room to rest, but when she woke up, Sean Combs was allegedly masturbating in front of her as she heard other voices. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her when she was in a hazy state of consciousness and felt physically unable to halt his advances. Other people allegedly walked in and out of the room and laughed at the assault. By the time a security guard allegedly dropped the woman off elsewhere with her belongings, she was fully conscious. The guard allegedly told her she should be feel grateful for Combs "picking her."

When Is Diddy's Trial?
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

In addition, the woman claims that this security guard told her to keep her story to herself because no one would believe a "nobody" over someone like Diddy. As such, she refrained from making the accusation for decades until now. This adds to the mountain of civil cases alleging sexual misconduct that emerged against the Bad Boy mogul over more than a year now.

Meanwhile, his legal team is probably more worried about Diddy's criminal federal trial alleging sex trafficking, racketeering, and more. If everything goes according to the current plan and schedule outlined by the court, his trial will begin on May 5 of this year. It's unclear how it will impact the many civil cases. But no matter how the near future goes, Puff certainly has much more to address.

