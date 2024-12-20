Diddy Sued Yet Again For Alleged Sexual Assault By Radio Contest Winner's Sister

This case is more murky and vague than you might expect, though.

Diddy now faces yet another sexual assault lawsuit, this time from an Oklahoma woman named LaToya Grayson who sued him, Bad Boy, and other companies for an alleged drugging and sexual assault in 2006. However, it's important to note first that the alleged victim does not have a recollection of the alleged assault in question. Still, Grayson also included pictures in her filing that lend credence to her narrative. Per the lawsuit, in 2006, the alleged victim's sibling won a KJAMZ radio contest (a local Oklahoma station) that covered flights to New York City and hotel accommodations for them and a guest. Most importantly, they won two tickets to Sean Combs' White Party.

Furthermore, the woman suing Diddy included pictures of the alleged White Party invite and her and her sibling's Delta airline tickets for New York City in her lawsuit. The tickets were for an October 16 flight to NYC and an October 17 flight back to Tulsa. Also, Grayson included a picture of a Roger Smith Hotel bill, which is in Manhattan, allegedly paid for by Atlantic Records.

Grayson alleges that she and her sibling went to Diddy's party but were separated, with Grayson going in and her sibling staying out. During the shindig, the plaintiff claims that she took pictures with many celebrities, which she allegedly included in the lawsuit as well. But when Grayson began to feel sick after two drinks, she headed to the restroom. Then, she claims that she cannot remember the rest of the night at all and woke up in Saint Vincent's Medical Center with no underwear, a ripped shirt, and almost none of the money she had.

With this in mind, Grayson cannot say for sure who allegedly sexually assaulted her, but she seeks to hold Diddy and other companies accountable for her experience nonetheless. Also, it's important to point out that the lawsuit never indicates that she claimed to have spoken to or seen Sean Combs at the 2006 party. After flying back to Oklahoma, the plaintiff allegedly received a phone call from an anonymous woman who told her not to "waste her time" by legally going at a "celebrity." Ariel Mitchell, Grayson's attorney, indicated in the suit that she chose not to report anything at the time.