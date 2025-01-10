Diddy Accused Of Forcing Alleged Victims To Wear Specific Outfits To Indicate Their Availability

BYGabriel Bras Nevares1.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Finals-Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors
Jun 12, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy in attendance before game five of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy's White Parties continue to face scrutiny for various allegations.

Diddy continues to face more legal accusations about his alleged wrongdoing, particularly as it relates to his infamous White Parties in the Hamptons and Miami, as well as other gatherings. Now, Adria English – reportedly a former go-go dancer who worked at these parties – filed a lawsuit against him that claims he forced women to wear a particular dress code to indicate their sexual exploitation and sexually available status for guests.

"She later learned that the [color-coded] uniforms [forced] her and other trafficking victims... to indicate to guests whether a victim was available for sexual exploitation," Adria English's lawyer Joel M. Taylor expressed according to AllHipHop. "[Diddy] would choose the uniform and color that girls would wear to indicate to the rest of the partygoers that she was for sale as a sex slave." English reportedly worked as a dancer at the 2004 Labor Day White Party, allegedly falling into an exploitative environment under false pretenses that she would be able to make her way into the music industry. She also alleged that these parties would eventually turn into "freak-offs" that forced her and others into nonconsensual sexual acts.

Read More: Lil Rod Claims Music Industry Is Full Of People Like Diddy In Chilling Doc Trailer

Diddy At An Inter Miami CF Game

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

"[Adria English] was required to wear a black dress to the ‘White Party’ not simply to denote her capacity as an employee, but more sinisterly as a sex-trafficked sex worker who had been drugged and r**ed while unconscious by multiple guests at a previous party," the lawsuit against Diddy reportedly read. However, English also struggled to tell her side of the story in court, as her legal team suddenly departed her. They cited "irreconcilable differences" around legal strategies and settlement demands, citing "undermining behavior" and a "tone and lack of respect" on her part.

Meanwhile, Diddy awaits a May trial on federal RICO charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, as well as various allegations via civil lawsuits. He and his legal team continue to deny any and all accusations of wrongdoing, save for his documented abuse of Cassie. Many other accusations did not enter the legal space at press time, but they certainly paint a dark and alleged picture of Sean Combs' deeds.

Read More: Nikki Glaser Called Out By Diddy Accusers’ Lawyers For Golden Globes “Freak Off” Jokes

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...