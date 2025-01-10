Diddy Accused Of Forcing Alleged Victims To Wear Specific Outfits To Indicate Their Availability

Diddy's White Parties continue to face scrutiny for various allegations.

Diddy continues to face more legal accusations about his alleged wrongdoing, particularly as it relates to his infamous White Parties in the Hamptons and Miami, as well as other gatherings. Now, Adria English – reportedly a former go-go dancer who worked at these parties – filed a lawsuit against him that claims he forced women to wear a particular dress code to indicate their sexual exploitation and sexually available status for guests.

"She later learned that the [color-coded] uniforms [forced] her and other trafficking victims... to indicate to guests whether a victim was available for sexual exploitation," Adria English's lawyer Joel M. Taylor expressed according to AllHipHop. "[Diddy] would choose the uniform and color that girls would wear to indicate to the rest of the partygoers that she was for sale as a sex slave." English reportedly worked as a dancer at the 2004 Labor Day White Party, allegedly falling into an exploitative environment under false pretenses that she would be able to make her way into the music industry. She also alleged that these parties would eventually turn into "freak-offs" that forced her and others into nonconsensual sexual acts.

Diddy At An Inter Miami CF Game

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

"[Adria English] was required to wear a black dress to the ‘White Party’ not simply to denote her capacity as an employee, but more sinisterly as a sex-trafficked sex worker who had been drugged and r**ed while unconscious by multiple guests at a previous party," the lawsuit against Diddy reportedly read. However, English also struggled to tell her side of the story in court, as her legal team suddenly departed her. They cited "irreconcilable differences" around legal strategies and settlement demands, citing "undermining behavior" and a "tone and lack of respect" on her part.