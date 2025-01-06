Nikki Glaser Called Out By Diddy Accusers’ Lawyers For Golden Globes “Freak Off” Jokes

Nikki Glaser is under fire.

Nikki Glaser hosted the 2025 Golden Globes yesterday (January 5), but unfortunately, not all of the comedian's jokes were well received. At one point in her 11-minute-long opening monologue, for example, she referenced Diddy and his disturbing allegations. For those who don't recall, the mogul was arrested in September for charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. In addition to this, he's been hit with several lawsuits from individuals accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and more over the past year.

"And Challengers, girl? Oh, my God, it was so good. I mean, that movie was more sexually charged than Diddy's credit card," she quipped. "I mean, seriously. Oh, no, no, I know, I'm sorry. I'm upset, too. The afterparty's not going to be as good this year, but we have to move on. I know, a Stanley Tucci freak-off just doesn't have the same ring to it, but... No baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil, okay?"

Nikki Glaser Under Fire For Golden Globes Opening Monologue

Glaser's jokes quickly sparked a debate online, with many users arguing that they were insensitive to the alleged victims involved. Two of Diddy's accusers' lawyers seem to agree and recently told TMZ that what their clients allegedly went through at the hands of the Bad Boy founder is no laughing matter. Ariel Mitchell, an attorney representing Ashley Parham and others, called out Glaser for joking at the expense of alleged victims.