Nikki Glaser Called Out By Diddy Accusers’ Lawyers For Golden Globes “Freak Off” Jokes

By Caroline Fisher
Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Show
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Nikki Glaser is under fire.

Nikki Glaser hosted the 2025 Golden Globes yesterday (January 5), but unfortunately, not all of the comedian's jokes were well received. At one point in her 11-minute-long opening monologue, for example, she referenced Diddy and his disturbing allegations. For those who don't recall, the mogul was arrested in September for charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. In addition to this, he's been hit with several lawsuits from individuals accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and more over the past year.

"And Challengers, girl? Oh, my God, it was so good. I mean, that movie was more sexually charged than Diddy's credit card," she quipped. "I mean, seriously. Oh, no, no, I know, I'm sorry. I'm upset, too. The afterparty's not going to be as good this year, but we have to move on. I know, a Stanley Tucci freak-off just doesn't have the same ring to it, but... No baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil, okay?"

Nikki Glaser Under Fire For Golden Globes Opening Monologue

Glaser's jokes quickly sparked a debate online, with many users arguing that they were insensitive to the alleged victims involved. Two of Diddy's accusers' lawyers seem to agree and recently told TMZ that what their clients allegedly went through at the hands of the Bad Boy founder is no laughing matter. Ariel Mitchell, an attorney representing Ashley Parham and others, called out Glaser for joking at the expense of alleged victims.

She says she hopes Glaser has never experienced an assault like her clients allegedly have, or gotten mocked for it. Mitchell added that jokes like this are part of the reason many women choose not to come forward with their stories. Tyrone Blackburn, an attorney representing Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones and other accusers, had a similar response to the monologue. He told the outlet he believed Glaser could have avoided jokes involving crimes as serious as those Diddy has been accused of. She's yet to address the backlash.

