Nikki Glaser Shocks The Golden Globes With Controversial Diddy Joke During Opening

The Golden Globes' host this year caught plenty of backlash online for this joke.

The Golden Globes got off to a hot start with a near-11-minute-long opening monologue from the ceremony's host Nikki Glaser. She overall killed it with some blunt but cheeky jokes about the Trump election, celebrity scandals, and some other roast targets. However, one of the comedian's jabs didn't seem to go over the best with both the audience and people reacting to it online, as it relates to the current alleged sex trafficking scandal around Diddy. Of course, there's a lot more floating around concerning Sean Combs these days, but that's the big picture. Whether you found the jokes funny or not, it definitely caused a stir.

"And Challengers, girl? Oh, my God, it was so good. I mean, that movie was more sexually charged than Diddy's credit card," Nikki Glaser joked during her opening Golden Globes monologue. "I mean, seriously. Oh, no, no, I know, I'm sorry. I'm upset, too. The afterparty's not going to be as good this year, but we have to move on. I know, a Stanley Tucci freak-off just doesn't have the same ring to it, but... No baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil, okay?"

Nikki Glaser's Diddy Joke At The Golden Globes

While many people found some of Nikki Glaser's other crass or provocative jokes quite comical, some of them did not appreciate treating the Diddy situation with this approach. After all, one of that case's most relevant and important conversations is how that type of alleged criminal behavior can normalize and excuse itself in a non-accountable celebrity setting. So hearing Golden Globes attendees, of all people, laugh and express shock at the joke rings more dark than usual. Also, given the heavy allegations involved, a few fans felt like this wasn't the right call.

Reactions

Nevertheless, you will certainly find no shortage of Diddy jokes online, although making them on the Golden Globes' stage certainly hits with a different type of impact. Props to Nikki Glaser for her overall host duties, but maybe this one missed the mark. Meanwhile, with so much discussion still raging around the Bad Boy mogul, we'll see how long it takes for those to become more tangible updates on his case.