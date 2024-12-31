Diddy Alleges That A West Virginia Investigator Is Supplying Crucial Jail Information To Feds

Diddy's legal team are coming out firing today as they are placing a hefty allegation against a West Virginia investigator. According to AllHipHop, a safety operation was allegedly conducted to potentially discover any type of corruption or contraband. However, this investigator in particular did more than just help carry out an inspection. Diddy's legal reps are alleging that he took photos of the mogul's private jailhouse notes and has been feeding them to the feds. Moreover, the defense is claiming that this is all so prosecutors will have advantage in the May trial.
"It is indisputable that a BOP investigator based in West Virginia has been feeding Mr. Combs’s jail communications to the prosecutors. [The investigator] inspected and copied Mr. Combs’s privileged notes," his attorney, Alexandra A.E. Shapiro said. These jailhouse notes allegedly contain trial preparation and defense strategies. Additionally, Diddy's defense is labeling this a blatant violation of the Fourth Amendment, and that the government is purposely not explaining why this sweep went for the notes.
Diddy And His Team Make A Major Move Ahead Of Trial
“The government refuses to tell the Court what [the investigator] has to say about his motivations or thinking," Shapiro added. Furthermore, she also went on to amplify some glaring inconsistencies in the feds' explanations for this entire search. Prosecutors potentially made a slip-up after telling the defense that the sweep was for "institutional safety." However, they also came clean at one point that the notes were shared as part of a secret investigation into alleged obstruction and witness tampering.
"The government’s bald assertion that there was a legitimate penological purpose contradicts its own admissions about [the investigators] role in assisting the prosecutors to develop evidence against Mr. Combs for this case and, notably, is unsupported by any affirmation or declaration by the prosecutors, [the investigator], or any other BOP official." Diddy's team is looking into obtaining a special figure to handle all of the private materials. Finally, if the judge does side with Diddy, all of the notes will be stripped from the prosecutors.