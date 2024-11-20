Diddy Judge Has Questions About Trial Notes Allegedly Photographed During Jail Raid

Caroline Fisher
Boxing: Mayweather vs Pacquiao
May 2, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs aka P Diddy in attendance during the world welterweight championship bout between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A judge wants Diddy's team to explain themselves at a hearing this Friday.

Diddy is currently behind bars on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. The Bad Boy founder is expected to go on trial in May of next year and could be hit with a hefty sentence if found guilty. For this reason, he has a lot of preparation to do. Recently, however, his legal team accused officials of raiding his jail cell and taking photos of his trial strategy notes and private correspondence with his lawyer. They argue that this allegedly violates his Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Amendment rights.

“When we visit him in jail, we have lists," Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo explained in court, according to PEOPLE. "Everything in these pads are things we discuss. Trial strategy, who we should speak to, to undermine a witness’ credibility. We discuss everything with Mr. Combs." Diddy and his team allege that his notebooks were labeled "legal," indicating that they contained privileged information. In court yesterday, Judge Arun Subramanian ruled that none of these findings can be used as evidence, and ordered the protection to get rid of them.

Judge Arun Subramanian Wants To Know More About Alleged "Legal" Label On Diddy's Notebooks

Now, however, the judge has some follow-up questions. In a legal document shared by journalist Meghann Cuniff on X today, Judge Subramanian questions Diddy and his team's allegations that the notebooks were labeled "legal." He asks them "to address why this label doesn’t appear on the photographs in the Court’s possession," and why it was not mentioned in their filing. He asks that the defense be prepared to explain themselves at a hearing scheduled for this Friday (November 22).

The judge's latest request arrived amid a new slew of disturbing allegations against Diddy. In a lawsuit filed earlier today, for example, a former RoboCop stuntman recalls attending what he believed to be a music video audition in New York in 2001. Allegedly, after drinking a Diet Coke, he blacked out. Eventually, he woke up to Diddy allegedly sodomizing him.

...