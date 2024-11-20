Diddy Sued For Sexual Assault By Two New Alleged Victims

The alleged assaults date back years.

Diddy is currently awaiting trial behind bars. The disgraced mogul is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. This ensures that he cannot do any harm on the outside, but it has not stopped alleged victims from coming forward with harrowing Diddy stories. The Bad Boy founder has already had 120 sexual assault lawsuits filed against him in the last few months. The number hiked up by two on November 19, however, thanks to attorney Tony Buzbee.

Buzbee, the man who is currently responsible for representing Diddy's 120 accusers, came forth with two lawsuits on Tuesday. The first suit involved an unnamed woman who alleges that she was assaulted by Diddy in 2001. The woman claims that she was 18 years old at the time. She encountered the mogul at a Halloween party in New York City. She alleges that she was escorted to a black SUV by Diddy's bodyguards. The woman was reportedly given a drink that made her feel dizzy. She was then allegedly forced to perform oral sex on every single man in the vehicle. Jane Doe claims that Diddy sprayed her with champagne as she left the vehicle.

Diddy's Legal Team Denies These Latest Allegations

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Diddy attends VMA's "Club Love" After Party at The Ned on September 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

The second lawsuit, according to TMZ, dates to 2022. The John Doe in question claims Diddy drugged him while he attending one of the mogul's house parties. He alleges the Bad Boy mogul laced his drink, which led to him losing consciousness. Once he woke up, Doe claims to have felt pain his rectum and in his anus. He went on to allege that he turned around and saw a naked and erect Diddy standing behind him and attempting to penetrate him. Doe claims he was ushered off the premises the following morning.