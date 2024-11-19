Diddy Allegedly Has "Groupie" Inmates Fighting To Make His Prison Bed

He's reportedly very popular.

The Diddy story continues to gain traction seemingly every week. Those who worked with the mogul, like Shyne, are reflecting on their time under his tutelage. Diddy's alleged victims, meanwhile, are coming out with increasingly more heinous allegations of abuse. The Bad Boy mastermind is currently awaiting a May 2025 trial behind bars. According to journalist Toure, however, Diddy's prison conditions are not as grave as some outsiders may believe. Toure claims that Diddy's celebrity has actually translated well to the other inmates.

Toure broke down the bizarre happenings during an episode of his online show. He told viewers that the inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn are actually fighting amongst each other for an opportunity to make Diddy's bed. "According to someone who is in the unit that Diddy is not long ago," the journalist stated. "There are groupies among the inmates who want to do special things for Diddy." The honor of making the mogul's bed is so serious, in fact, that Toure alleges that there's tension and even jealousy among those who lose out on an opportunity to do so.

Diddy Is Reportedly Urging Other Inmates To "Smile"

Toure goes on to provide more information about Diddy's living conditions. Instead of a cell, the reporter alleges that Diddy is in a "dorm" with 20 other men. "This is not a really dangerous part of the prison," he added. The journalist then relayed information regarding the mogul's general attitude. According to a prison employee, the Bad Boy founder has made a point of keeping "spirits high" during his time behind bars. "He goes around to people and he says smile," Toure explained. "And he looks you right in the eye and tries to make you smile."