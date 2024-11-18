Diddy Allegedly Performed A Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne's Shooting Verdict

Diddy's former bodyguard is making more allegations about the Bad Boy mogul.

Diddy's former bodyguard, Gene Deal, has accused the Bad Boy mogul of allegedly performing a sacrificial ritual involving a bird ahead of the verdict in a 1999 nightclub shooting involving Shyne Barrow. Deal made the accusation in the new documentary for Hulu, The Honorable Shyne, which premieres on the streaming service on Monday night.

As caught by Rolling Stone, Deal alleges in the film that Diddy had his driver take him to Central Park where a man was waiting just hours before the ruling. “When Puff got close to the guy, he just dropped down to his knees,” Deal recalled. “Next thing I see, is this smoke just going back and forth around Puff. I guess it was sage or something like that... Puff took this white bird and threw it up in the air, and the bird just fell to the ground, boom, like it was a brick. I was like, ‘Oh, sh*t!’ … The bird died, man … the bird didn’t even move. [Combs] just walked away from him real quick.”

Diddy ended up being acquitted of the charges against him while Shyne was found guilty of assault, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a pistol. For the crime, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Shyne further alleges he was set up to be the “fall guy,” in the case.

"The Honorable Shyne" To Premiere On Monday Night