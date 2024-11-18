Diddy Allegedly Performed A Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne's Shooting Verdict

BYCole Blake183 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: All Star Game
February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy's former bodyguard is making more allegations about the Bad Boy mogul.

Diddy's former bodyguard, Gene Deal, has accused the Bad Boy mogul of allegedly performing a sacrificial ritual involving a bird ahead of the verdict in a 1999 nightclub shooting involving Shyne Barrow. Deal made the accusation in the new documentary for Hulu, The Honorable Shyne, which premieres on the streaming service on Monday night.

As caught by Rolling Stone, Deal alleges in the film that Diddy had his driver take him to Central Park where a man was waiting just hours before the ruling. “When Puff got close to the guy, he just dropped down to his knees,” Deal recalled. “Next thing I see, is this smoke just going back and forth around Puff. I guess it was sage or something like that... Puff took this white bird and threw it up in the air, and the bird just fell to the ground, boom, like it was a brick. I was like, ‘Oh, sh*t!’ … The bird died, man … the bird didn’t even move. [Combs] just walked away from him real quick.”

Read More: Diddy's Former Bodyguard, Gene Deal, Expresses Readiness To Testify Against Rapper In Near Future

Diddy During An NBA Game With DJ Khaled & Meek Mill

Jan 2, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Recording artists DJ Khaled (R) sits with Sean "Diddy." Combs (C) and Meek Mill (L) during the first half between the Miami. Heat and the Toronto Raptors at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Diddy ended up being acquitted of the charges against him while Shyne was found guilty of assault, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a pistol. For the crime, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Shyne further alleges he was set up to be the “fall guy,” in the case.

"The Honorable Shyne" To Premiere On Monday Night

After getting out of prison, Shyne was deported back to Belize, where he's since become the leader of the Belize United Democratic Party. Check out a trailer for The Honorable Shyne below. The documentary will be hitting Hulu on Monday night.

Read More: R. Kelly Slams Diddy Sex Trafficking Investigation From Prison: "I Know What They Did"

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...