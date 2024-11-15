Shyne Reveals Why He Didn’t Claim To See Diddy Allegedly Fire Gun During Nightclub Shooting

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - November 14, 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 14: Shyne visits SiriusXM Studios on November 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Shyne recently opened up about the 1999 nightclub incident that he spent nearly a decade in prison over.

During a recent appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, Shyne discussed his upcoming documentary, The Honorable Shyne. The doc debuts on Hulu on November 18 and covers his life journey, transition from rap to politics, and more. It also touches on the 1999 NYC nightclub shooting involving Diddy, which he served almost nine years in prison for. Both he and Diddy were charged in the case, but Diddy was eventually acquitted.

Shyne alleges that he took the fall for Diddy, but despite this, never alleged that he saw Diddy fire the gun. "I didn't see him fire the gun and I'm not going to lie," he told Hall. "I don't believe in getting my friends in trouble. At this point, I'm not going to make up anything to sensationalize my narrative because I don't feel I need to do that. If Diddy was not incarcerated right now, my story would still be incredible."

Shyne Admits He Didn't See Diddy Fire A Gun

This isn't the only time Shyne has discussed Diddy as of late, however. Recently, he also appeared on The Stephen A Smith Show, where he opened up about their relationship. "People say, 'Oh Diddy gave me millions to go to jail,'" he alleged, "Nothing. [He] probably made two, what I thought were offensive contributions over the last 20 years." He continued, going after Diddy's character. "For years I was saying what a creep I thought he was [...] How he destroyed my life, and at one point I thought he was the devil," he stated.

A rep for Diddy responded to Shyne's allegations in a statement to TMZ Hip Hop this week. "Mr. Combs categorically denies Mr. Barrow’s [Shyne's] allegations, including any suggestion that he orchestrated Mr. Barrow to 'take the fall' or 'sacrificed' him by directing witnesses to testify against him," they said. "These claims are unequivocally false. Mr. Combs was acquitted of all charges related to the 1999 Club New York incident and has consistently maintained his innocence. He cannot accept or condone any characterization of his actions as 'demonic' or 'malicious.'"

