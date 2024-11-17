Funk Flex Goes Scorched Earth On Shyne Over His Claims Against Diddy And The 1999 Shooting

This feud isn't dying out anytime soon.

Shyne is busy promoting his new Hulu documentary, and ruffled a lot of feathers in the process by talking about the 1999 club shooting involving him and Diddy that landed him in jail for almost nine years. For those unaware, the former rapper and politician claims that he was a scapegoat in that case, with shooting victim Natania Reuben also pointing the blame at Sean Combs. This didn't sit well with some folks in the media, namely Funk Flex. He claimed that the Belizean artist and public official lied about the whole thing, and then the former Bad Boy signee downplayed these comments by telling TMZ that the legendary DJ had bad-mouthed legends like Jay-Z and 2Pac, so he isn't taking him seriously.

"Now, Shyne, I see you being careful with your words, too," Funk Flex said on-air about the Diddy allegations, responding directly to the Leader of the Opposition in Belize during his Saturday night (November 16) program on Hot 97. "You’re tippy-toeing ’cause you don’t want me full blast on your face. [...] Listen. You should get a bag of money for a bag of lies. I’m okay with that, bro. I'ma tell you, Shyne – punk. That's what you are. You're a punk."

Funk Flex Claps Back At Shyne's Diddy Stories

All in all, this situation became too vague and contentious for anyone to make a solid judgement call, especially since a conviction already emerged. But regardless of Funk Flex's retorts, Shyne firmly stands by his side of the 1999 Diddy club shooting story. Some of his most recent claims include the allegation that he never received any sort of money or compensation for allegedly becoming "the fall guy" in that trial. Take these narratives with a grain of salt, as the Bad Boy mogul denied these accusations.