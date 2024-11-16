Shyne Labels Funkmaster Flex A Liar After DJ Defended Diddy

The former rapper called cap.

Shyne is having a moment. The rapper is promoting his upcoming documentary, The Honorable Shyne, and digging into his dubious past with Diddy. Shyne served a decade in prison for a club shooting that involved the Bad Boy founder. The rapper maintained that he took the fall for his label boss, but others feel as though he's shirked responsibility for what he did. Funkmaster Flex is one of these people. The legendary DJ denied Shyne's innocence after learning about the doc, and the latter called him a liar.

Let's delve into Funkmaster Flex's comments for context. The DJ absolutely went off in October, claiming that Shyne is pawning the blame for the shooting off on Diddy. "I love you bro," Flex said on Hot 97. "And I know what you’ve been though, but you’re a liar. You’re a stone-cold faced liar, Shyne." The DJ took it a step further by labeling the rapper a "punk." He claimed Diddy actually stepped in to protect him during the shooting. "Puff had to keep people off of you from beating you to death," Flex asserted. TMZ caught up with Shyne after these comments were made, and the rapper was blunt.

Shyne Claimed Flex Has Lied About Other Rappers

He feels Flex is an unreliable source. "He said terrible things about JAY-Z, he said terrible things about Tupac," he noted. "It doesn't surprise me." Shyne then made reference to the Nas song "Purple" from 2002's The Lost Tapes. In the song, Nas voices disdain for Diddy and his decision to push responsibility for the club shooting onto someone else. Shyne then rap Nas' lyrics for the reporter: "The whole city is mine, prettiest Don. I don’t like the way P. Diddy did Shyne with different lawyers. Why it's mentioned in my rhymes? F*** it, just an intro."