Diddy's Former Bodyguard, Gene Deal, Expresses Readiness To Testify Against Rapper In Near Future

Things continue to ramp up in all of the wrong ways for Diddy. Everyday there is a new story, a different angle on a past headline, or new people speaking out against him. However, out all of the recent developing stories, the home raids were perhaps what caught most people's attention. His Los Angeles and Miami homes were ransacked by Homeland Security Investigation teams, and it led many wondering how Diddy was not retained during them. But it seems that it will take more and more witnesses coming forward to place the mogul in court. Gene Deal, a former bodyguard for Diddy, can be added to the list of people willing to testify.

According to AllHipHop, Deal expressed his feelings about everything surrounding the rapper and businessman in an interview with The Art Of Dialogue. People have been reaching out to Gene in every way, saying that he is trying to purposefully drag Diddy's name through the mud. However, he feels he has more than enough proof to make a compelling case. "I get all kinds of hate mail, IG’s, talking about that I am trying to take a Black man down. No, I went through every step you are supposed to go through when you got an issue with a man," Gene explained.

Read More: R. Kelly Slams Diddy Sex Trafficking Investigation From Prison: "I Know What They Did"

Gene Deal Does Not Feel Bad For Diddy

"By him doing the things he did, and taking the avenue he took, he’s suffering the consequences, and I don’t feel bad at all." Gene also feels that when "Money, Power & Respect" by The LOX, DMX, and Lil' Kim came out, he thinks Diddy had that message of the song "a** backwards." "You got your respect in the street, that gave you your power, that brought you your money... Do I care what happens? Got enough money to buy his way out of it… so we think." He even believes that the rapper could commit su*cide in prison because he is a "narcissist."

What are your thoughts on former Diddy bodyguard Gene Deal willing to testify about the mogul? Does this surprise you at all, why or why not? What do you think the rapper's fate will be and how soon will he be heading to court? Do you think Gene will be the most important witness throughout this process? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Diddy and Gene Deal. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the worlds of music and crime.

Read More: Nipsey Hussle's Death Anniversary Sparks Heartfelt Lauren London Tribute: "Energy Never Dies"

[Via]