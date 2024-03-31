Diddy Could End Up "Dying In Prison," Former Federal Prosecutor Speculates

Neama Rahmani says things aren't looking good for Diddy.

Caroline Fisher
In a shocking turn of events last week, it was revealed that two of Diddy's mansions were raided by Homeland Security. Reportedly, the raids were conducted as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation. While the Bad Boy Records founder has not been charged with anything at the time of writing, the development has left the public in awe, and curious about what this could mean for the mogul's future.

During a recent chat with Us Weekly, former U.S. prosecutor Neama Rahmani shared his take on Diddy's legal drama. According to him, things could potentially end very badly for him. Moreover, he wouldn't be surprised if he ended up behind bars with the likes of Jeffery Epstein and R. Kelly.

Neama Rahmani Discusses Diddy's Allegations

Cassie was with Diddy for a decade and she knew where the bodies were buried and she spilled it all out, and that encouraged other victims to come forward,” he explained. “Under federal law, if someone is convicted of even one count of sex trafficking, it carries a 10 or 15-year prison sentence minimum; the judge can’t go any lower for each count depending on the age of the victim... I wouldn’t be surprised if this is another Jeffery Epstein, R. Kelly type of case.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Diddy is arrested in the coming days or weeks," Rahmani also added. "He’s going to have to face these charges. There’s no possible plea that is going to get him off with a slap on the wrist or probation. If prosecutors are successful, and they want to prove it, he may end up dying in prison.” What do you think of former U.S. prosecutor Neama Rahmani's take on Diddy's legal issues? What about Homeland Security raiding two of his mansions last week? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

