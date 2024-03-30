Diddy's "Controversial" Private Footage Is Allegedly Being Sold As An NFT

Diddy's current legal drama has fans and critics more curious than ever to know what the mogul has been up to behind the scenes. Evidently, they may get some answers soon. A new NFT listing on a crypto exchange website boasts footage and photos from his most private moments. It's unconfirmed exactly what they have, but the listing states that it's 13,000 files and 3 terabytes of content.

Currently, it's listed at 425 wETH (Wrapped Ethereum), which equates to almost $1.5 million. It's described as "unreleased, never-before-seen private footage and photos of Diddy in his residence, private jet, studios and various other locations engaged in private activities ... And often doing and saying what appears to be very controversial things."

NFT Going For $1.5M, Or Highest Bid

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest at Howard University on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs)

It remains to be seen whether or not anyone will actually go through with a purchase of the NFT. It's unsurprising, however, that people are trying to get in on the highly publicized drama. This is particularly true following the events of this week. On Monday (March 25), Homeland Security raided two of the Bad Boy Records founder's mansions as part of a federal human trafficking investigation. New details of Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against him also came out, including accusations that he was involved in drug trafficking and more. Of course, he's also accused of sexually assaulting various individuals. He denies all of the allegations.

Diddy appears to be shockingly unbothered by all of the controversy surrounding him these days, even recently hitting up a Miami cafe with Stevie J. Yesterday, he was also spotted at Top Golf with his two twin daughters, flashing a peace sign at onlookers. What do you think of an NFT listing boasting Diddy's "controversial" private footage? Do you think anyone will buy it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

