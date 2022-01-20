NFT
- MusicLil Yachty Settles Infringement Lawsuit With NFT CompanyLil Yachty has wrapped up his NFT lawsuit drama. By Randy Mitchell
- ViralLogan Paul Apologizes For CryptoZoo Failure, Plans To Give Out RefundsThe podcaster has finally addressed his NFT game's failure and will be giving back $1.3 million in rewards to players.By Isaac Fontes
- TechLogan Paul Responds To CryptoZoo "Scam" AccusationsLogan Paul has labeled the recent allegations about CryptoZoo a "hit piece."By Cole Blake
- TechLogan Paul Admits To Losing Over $620K From A Single NFTThe 27-year-old paid $623,000 for the Non-Fungible Token back in 2021.By Balen Mautone
- SportsIce Cube Explains How Snoop Dogg Is Now Involved In The BIG3Ice Cube is implementing a revolutionary new ownership model for his league, the BIG3.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureMadonna Defends Animated Vagina-Baring NFT Where She Gives "Birth to Creativity"The music icon has added her name to the NFT game with an interested art collaboration that include a nude, 3D version of herself.By Erika Marie
- TechRick Ross Wonders If He Caused NFT Market To CrashRick Ross says he thinks he caused the NFT market to crash.By Cole Blake
- RandomJack Dorsey NFT Loses 99.8 Percent Of Its ValueAn NFT of Jack Dorsey's first tweet was originally sold for $2.9 million.By Alexander Cole
- MusicSnoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa Drop NFT Mixtape Ft. Xzibit, Daz Dillinger & MoreSnoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa are back at it for their new NFT mixtape, "Ape Drops 03: An 8th."By Aron A.
- MusicSir Mix-A-Lot To Release NFT CollectionSIr Mix-A-Lot is releasing his own NFT collection in support of National Colon Cancer Awareness Month. By Brianna Lawson
- GramDame Dash Shuts Down Reports Of Settlement Talk With Jay-Z Over "Reasonable Doubt""If you wanna settle this holla at me... we used to hustle together," Dash wrote in response to reports that he & Jay-Z are discussing a settlement.
By Aron A.
- TechSnoop Dogg Removes Most Of Death Row's Catalogue From Streamers As Label Transitions To NFTSnoop shared his plans to take Death Row into the NFT space a few weeks ago.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicThe First Official Notorious B.I.G NFT Collection Has Been AnnouncedThe Notorious B.I.G's estate and OneOf have collaborated to release the first official Notorious B.I.G NFT collection sometime this year. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicWack 100 Confirms He Is Tekashi 6ix9ine's Official ManagerIn a recent interview with Complex, Wack 100 confirmed that he is Tekashi 6ix9ine's official manager. He will now have full control over the artist's projects. By Brianna Lawson
- TechIce Cube Is The Latest Celebrity To Denounce The NFT CrazeIce Cube is not a fan of NFTs.By Marc Griffin
- TechThe Biggest Rapper NFT Drops So FarWe take a look at some of hip-hop's biggest NFT releases.By Robert Blair
- Pop CultureCoachella Will Auction Lifetime Festival Passes As NFTsCoachella has teamed up with FTX to auction off ten one-of-one lifetime passes to the festivals as NFTs. By Brianna Lawson
- TechKanye West Is Focused On What's Real: "Do Not Ask Me To Do A F*cking NFT""I'm not on that wave, I make music and products in the real world," Ye told his IG followers.By Hayley Hynes
- TechAdidas & Prada Want To Create an NFT, And They Want Your HelpAdidas and Prada have more on the way with their NFT project called "Re-Source."By Marc Griffin