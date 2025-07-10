Snoop Dogg Drops Off New “Gifts” Track In Collaboration With Telegram

Snoop Dogg is one of the most influential rap artists in hip hop history. He has sold everything from fireplaces to marijuana.

Snoop Dogg is looking to revive the NFT landscape with his latest endeavor, according to TMZ

On Wednesday, the West Coast legend sold nearly a million digital collectibles in less than 30 minutes on Telegram’s TON blockchain. This rapid sell-out reignited excitement around blockchain technology and its connection to hip-hop culture.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov posted on X, stating that the drop—996,000 animated tokens—raised $12 million. He also teased that minting and secondary trading go live in 21 days. Sounds like big moves are incoming.

These Telegram Gifts are identical to Snoop's style. You got vintage ride animations, swag bags, a cartoon pup, and smoke-themed visuals—all pulling from his brand and musical legacy. 

These tokens double as animated profile flexes and can be exchanged for Stars—Telegram’s in-app currency. To hype the drop, Snoop released a new track called “Gifts” and dropped a music video flaunting the collectibles.

Snoop Dogg & Telegram

Fans and creators jumped on it fast. Social media and YouTube lit up, calling the collab “legendary.” Some say this could mark a turning point for NFTs, which saw volumes dip hard earlier this year. According to Cointelegraph, Q1 2025 NFT sales crashed 61%, from $4.1 billion to $1.5 billion. CryptoSlam reported a 41% drop in monthly volume and a 55% decline in transactions.

One X user, Zenith—TON’s NFT lead, reminded everyone that Telegram Gifts aren’t brand new. They first emerged in January with a drop called “Plush Pepe.” Still, Zenith said Snoop’s drop “could be the start of a new NFT narrative,” though he warned it might not move markets yet. He praised the utility of Gifts, especially with animated profiles.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if other big brands or Web3 properties jump in,” Zenith said. “But will they? I don’t know yet. I love to speculate.”

This isn’t Snoop’s first dip in NFTs. In June 2023, he dropped the Snoop Passport Series. Earlier, in February 2022, he launched Doggies in the Sandbox metaverse. Both offered exclusive content and behind-the-scenes access.

Still, this Telegram drop feels like a fresh chapter. By linking his music, visuals, and cryptocurrency technology on one platform, Snoop delivers a comprehensive experience. The $12 million haul and sell-out prove fans still crave artist-driven digital goods.

Snoop’s move might spark a revival in the NFT market. For now, Telegram Gifts and the “Gifts” track show how digital art and entertainment can blend in unexpected ways. The next test comes when minting launches and secondary trading kicks off—everyone will be watching.

