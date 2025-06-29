Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg & Pat McAfee Donate $50K To Support Pittsburgh Public Schools

Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, and Pat McAfee are once again giving back to the Pittsburgh public school system with a big donation.

Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg have seemingly brought Mac & Devin Go to High School to real life by helping to fund Pittsburgh public education. The two rappers joined Pat McAfee, the ESPN podcast host and former Indianapolis Colts punter (who was also born and raised in the city) to support the Pittsburgh Public Schools District.

Snoop, Wiz, and McAfee joined forces to donate $50,000 intended to help fund public schools in Pittsburgh. “This one-time donation not only reflects a shared belief in the potential of our students, but also reinforces the power and impact of community,” said Pittsburgh Public Schools media manager Portia Martin.

The funds will be divided between district-wide initiatives and programs designed to support the city’s student population. Pittsburgh Public Schools serves roughly 20,000 students each year and is the second-largest school district in Pennsylvania (behind Philadelphia). According to district data, nearly 80% of students are economically disadvantaged, and more than 50 languages are spoken across its schools.

Snoop Dogg And Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa is also a Pittsburgh native, and has never shied away from that. He's celebrated his hometown for as long as he's been famous, both through shoutouts in his music and philanthropic efforts.

In 2022, Wiz sold custom clothes on Depop and donated the funds to the Pittsburgh Public Schools music programs. The year before, he donated to the Squirrel Hill Food Pantry. Squirrel Hill is also the location of Taylor Allderdice High School, which Wiz attended as a teenager. In 2012, he released a mixtape named after the school.

Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg's friendship goes back nearly 15 years. Snoop's son turned him into a Wiz fan. That turned into musical collaborations and a joint tour in 2023. Their 2012 stoner comedy film, the aforementioned Mac & Devin Go to High School, has become a minor cult favorite in hip-hop circles. Now, it looks like their friendship also extends to charitable donations.

