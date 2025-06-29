Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg & Pat McAfee Donate $50K To Support Pittsburgh Public Schools

Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, and Pat McAfee are once again giving back to the Pittsburgh public school system with a big donation.

Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg's friendship goes back nearly 15 years. Snoop's son turned him into a Wiz fan. That turned into musical collaborations and a joint tour in 2023. Their 2012 stoner comedy film, the aforementioned Mac & Devin Go to High School, has become a minor cult favorite in hip-hop circles. Now, it looks like their friendship also extends to charitable donations.

The funds will be divided between district-wide initiatives and programs designed to support the city’s student population. Pittsburgh Public Schools serves roughly 20,000 students each year and is the second-largest school district in Pennsylvania (behind Philadelphia). According to district data, nearly 80% of students are economically disadvantaged, and more than 50 languages are spoken across its schools.

About The Author

Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.