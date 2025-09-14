Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa Smoke Weed With Kai Cenat During "Mafiathon 3" Stream

Snoop and Wiz have been a dynamic duo for over a decade, dating all the way back to their co-starring roles in the stoner comedy Mac & Devin Go To High School. Since then, they've gone on tour together and recently (alongside Pat McAfee) donated $50K to the Pittsburgh Public Schools District. As such, both of them going on Cenat's stream (instead of just one) is unsurprising.

The stream came with some antics, including plenty of weed. They hotboxed on stream, leading to jokes across X (formerly Twitter). "Snoop had them boys high as hell," wrote one user in a tweet caught by Complex. "Kai Cenat stream has me in tears," wrote another one.

The celebrity cameos did not stop with Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa, as The Blue Man Group also showed up for some comedic bits with those involved.

Kai Cenat Mafiathon 3

Snoop also discussed his enjoyment of weed, saying that he knows to handle his business when attending professional events. He made sure to be clear in that, essentially saying he does not smoke anywhere that requires things like drug tests or other similar venues unless there is a specific place for him to do so. "I'll go to a professional event not smoking, but you need to have a spot for me to go," he said on the stream.