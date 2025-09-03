Ray J Gets Kicked Out Of Kai Cenat's House After Calling Himself The "New Diddy" On Stream

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Ray J attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on November 19, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/FilmMagic)

Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 event has gotten off to a strong start, with appearances from Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey taking place on the first two days. The second day also featured an appearance from Ray J, who's gone viral in recent months for his continued defense of Diddy. His spot on the stream was cut short, after he brought his Diddy defense to Cenat's house.

In a brief interaction with RayAsianBoy, one of Cenat's streamer friends, Ray asks Ray J if he ever attended a Diddy party. "Have I ever went to a Diddy party? I'm the new Diddy," he responded. The answer left Cenat stunned, and he promptly kicked Ray J out.

While Ray J was leaving, he can be heard saying "free Puffy" several times. At a different point in the stream, Cenat was in the shower. Ray J attempted to join him while a DJ played "One Wish" in the background. Both segments were played for laughs, as that is how Cenat's stream typically rolls.

Kai Cenat Mafiathon 3

Mafiathon 3 will last for the rest of the month. As always, even more people will come through for shenanigans on Cenat's stream. He claims that if he hits the one million subscriber mark, LeBron James will cut Cenat's hair on stream.

Ray J is someone who's always been pretty in tune with social media. He knows that Diddy is essentially a pariah now, especially following the details the public learned during the controversial trial. As such, he knew what kind of reaction calling himself the "new Diddy" would cause.

Additionally, the singer/television presenter/headphone connoisseur started his own Twitch journey in January, capitalizing on what has become a new source of entertainment and revenue for many in the last few years.

Fans of Kai Cenat's do not yet know who will join him for the third day of Mafiathon, but it is sure to be an interesting one.

