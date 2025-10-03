Fivio Foreign Feels Snubbed After Not Being Invited to Kai Cenat’s ‘Mafiathon 3’

Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign is opening up about feeling left out of Kai Cenat’s viral event Mafiathon 3. In a new snippet shared online, Fivio expresses his disappointment over not being invited. During the freestyle he said, “How they ain't hit me for that Mafiathon? You buggin…”

The comment has the Internet speculating about why Fivio wasn't invited. Of course, fans have come up with their own theories. "After the s**t you pulled with plaqueboymax, no streamer gonna be fw you no more gang," one person tweeted. The instance in question refers to a livestream earlier this year, when Fivio and Lil Tjay linked up with internet personality PlaqueBoyMax. That stream, however, ended sooner than expected after the two rappers were caught smoking indoors. Furthermore, PlaqueBoyMax to ask them to stop since they were in an Airbnb. When they didn't listen, the situation escalated, causing Fivio to just walk off.

The incident with PlaqueBoyMax left fans joking online and may add context to the rapper’s disappointment with not being included in Cenat’s latest event.

Fivio Foreign Says He Wasn't Invited To 'Mafiathon 3'

In other news, Mafiathon 3, part of Kai Cenat’s ongoing live-streamed charity and entertainment events, has become quite the phenomenon for fans of hip-hop and social media culture. Past episodes installments have featured big-name guests, viral stunts, and large-scale giveaways that keep audiences engaged for hours.

Fivio, known for hits like “City of Gods” and collaborations with Drake and Lil Baby, has consistently maintained a strong presence in the music world. His freestyle snippet suggests that he expected to be included in the latest edition of Mafiathon due to his contributions to the city, but the invitation never came.