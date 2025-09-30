Kevin Hart Snaps On Streamer Rakai For Talking To His Daughter

Kevin Hart is one of many celebrities to appear on Kai Cenat's "Mafiathon 3" livestream, following Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and more.

Kevin Hart went off on the livestreamer Rakai for trying to talk to his daughter, Heaven, during Kai Cenat's "Mafiathon 3" livestream. In a clip of the interaction that's going viral on social media, Lil Rodney Son tries to justify the situation to Hart by reminding him that his daughter is 20 years old.

"I'm going to be honest with you, that's the first time I almost whooped a n***a's ass in a long time," Hart snaps back, as noted by Complex. "I almost jumped on your ass, you hear me? Don't you ever tell me what the f*ck she is. Don't you tell me what she is. She came out my balls, that's my daughter. That's my kid. Don't talk to me about what my daughter did."

Druski attempts to de-escalate the situation, but Rakai advises Hart to "lower [his] tone," which doesn't sit well with the comedian. Hart continues: "He think cause he come in here dressed like an African church God damn minister that I won't jump on his ass, you hear me? No, man, they need to all back up off my daughter. I don't like this whole section. I don't like this whole section, f*ckin' clothes don't fit, the shoes is weird. Both of you n****s, I don't trust you and get your hands out your pockets cause you look like you got some shit with you. You got a gun on you? I ain't never trust a n***a with no shape up."

Kevin Hart Kai Cenat Livestream

As the clip has been circulating online, fans have been taking sides in the situation. "Why would he bring his daughter in a space full of young men. There isn’t another woman in this space," one user commented when Live Bitez shared the video on Instagram. Another added: "Very scripted very performative."

Kevin Hart is far from the first celebrity to join Kai Cenat's "Mafiathon 3" livestream. Over the last several weeks, the Jonas Brothers, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Teyana Taylor, Latto, Ice Spice, and many more have all appeared on the broadcast.

