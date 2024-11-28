Kevin Hart Hilariously Accuses Bryce James Of Lying Like His Dad LeBron

Bryce James recently got called out.

Kevin Hart, Druski, and LeBron James' son Bryce recently joined Kai Cenat for a livestream. Unsurprisingly, this resulted in plenty of hilarious moments. At one point in the stream, for example, Cenat asked Bryce if he knew how to cook, to which he said yes. When asked what he cooks, however, Bryce's answer made Hart suspicious. "A lot, man. I can cook a lot," he said. "Um... Pasta, steak, alfredos."

Hart wasn't about to let this response slide and quickly called the 17-year-old out. "I'mma tell you what I'm really good at," he began. "I'm good at recognizing a liar when I see one. That boy just lied. When he said pasta and steak, he didn't give you any type of specifics. He didn’t say man I’m a ribeye guy, I’m a bone-in guy, I can get on the grill." He went on to quiz Bryce, questioning what kind of steaks he likes to cook. Bryce was able to answer this but stayed quiet when asked to elaborate on the process itself.

Bryce James, Kevin Hart, And Druski Join Kai Cenat For Livestream

Of course, the funny moment has social media users joking that Bryce's father passed down his lying genes, though it remains unclear whether or not he really throws down in the kitchen. This was far from the only notable part of the stream, as Hart also left the rest of the group in shambles by hanging up on LeBron. Bryce had FaceTimed the athlete, much to the excitement of Druski and Cenat, while Hart looked unimpressed. Ultimately, Bryce handed his phone to Hart, who nonchalantly ended the call without even saying goodbye.

These aren't the only special guests to join Kai Cenat's stream, either. Earlier this week, he also linked up with Sexyy Red, though her appearance was far more controversial. Viewers accused her of snorting cocaine after a clip of her raising something towards her face went viral. She quickly clarified that she was actually rolling a blunt.

