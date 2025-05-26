Any avivid follower of NBA icon LeBron James on social media knows he enjoys embarrassing his children.

This week, King James went viral celebrating his son Bryce James’ high school graduation from Sierra Canyon. LeBron stole a bit of the ceremony with a spontaneous, unmistakable cheer. As the 17-year-old crossed the stage to receive his diploma, the arena quieted for a beat—then came the sound.

A sharp, gleeful screech rang out, drawing every eye in the venue. Bryce smirked and shook his head, clearly familiar with his father’s flair for dramatics. In that moment, LeBron wasn’t the four-time NBA champion or the face of a global empire. He was just a father celebrating his son.

Bryce, now officially a high school graduate, is set to begin the next chapter of his journey at the University of Arizona, where he will suit up for the Wildcats. He joins a program that has long been a stepping stone for NBA talent, and expectations are already brewing.

With older brother Bronny entering his own path at USC and LeBron still active in the league, speculation continues to swirl about whether the three could one day share a roster spot in Los Angeles. For now, though, the focus remains on growth, both on and off the court.

LeBron James Son Bryce

What stood out at Bryce’s graduation wasn’t just the milestone—it was the ease with which LeBron shifted from global superstar to loving parent. In a sports world that often demands stoicism, his outburst was refreshingly human. It was a glimpse into a personal side of an athlete more often seen in carefully curated moments.

LeBron’s joy wasn’t performative. It wasn’t for the cameras or the crowd. It was instinctive—a shout of pride from a man who’s never let success distance him from the people who matter most.