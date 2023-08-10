LeBron James Has Big Praise For Son Bryce For Latest High School Transfer

Bryce James, the younger son of NBA star LeBron James, is changing high schools for the second time this summer. James had been playing for Sierra Canyon High School but opted to transfer to Campbell High School earlier this year. However, after playing in a summer competition with Campbell, Bryce is one the move again. It was recently reported that the top-75 prospect in the Class of 2025 would be transferring to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks. Notre Dame is the defending CIF State Division 1 champion and is considered a major high school powerhouse. Furthermore, the school has a list of successful sports alumni, including the New York Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton.

High school basketball recruiting has become just as competitive as college recruiting in recent years. Top prospects will often move several times during their high school career. Many will even move out of state to play for elite programs elsewhere in the country. That was the case with Class of 2025 prospect Cooper Flagg (#2 prospect in the class). Flagg moved from Maine to Florida in order to play at the elite Monteverde Academy. However, Bryce got a major endorsement from none other his dad following his announcement.

LeBron Praises His Son

LeBron James reacts to his son Bryce transferring from Sierra Canyon to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks on his IG story 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/JQ7ue1PWMD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 10, 2023

“H.I.M. Let’s go Maximus!!” LeBron wrote on Instagram alongside the official announcement image of Bryce’s transfer. With his older son Bronny off to college, LeBron is putting all his energy into Bryce’s own basketball journey. Not only did LeBron show out in South Carolina for the recent Nike EBYL Peach Jam, he briefly became Coach LeBron. The NBA veteran was seen drawing up players for Bryce’s team, Strive For Greatness. Meanwhile, plenty of NBA teams had sent scouts to watch James play, as he was one of the major draws early in the tournament. Bryce, who as mentioned is a top-75 prospect, currently holds just one collegiate offer from Duquesne.

Of course, the news of Bryce’s transfer comes amid uncertainty about his older brother’s future. Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest while training at USC last month. While he appears to be recovering well, uncertainty remains about his basketball future. At the end of the day, whether he continues at USC, and beyond, will depend on what caused the cardiac arrest. Another USC player, Vincent Iwuchukwu, suffered a cardiac arrest while training in 2022. He was able to return to the court in January and appeared in 14 games for the Trojans.

