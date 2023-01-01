LeBron James & Savannah’s Parenting Applauded After Son Bryce’s Fan Interaction

As innocuous as it may seem, just a simple video of a fan interaction goes a long way when determining a celebrity’s politeness and demeanor. What’s more is that it’s just as strong of an indicator of how that person’s parents raised them. Moreover, many people online are giving LeBron James and his wife Savannah their flowers after a clip emerged of a fan approaching their son Bryce at a Target for a picture. The man says he’s a huge fan and then poses for some time to take some pictures with him. While the fan is “throwing up Blood,” Bryce said that he’s doing none of that as he laughs and poses for the picture.

Of course, with an online consensus like that, people are bound to point out inconsistencies in it. For example, while the fan is posing after already taking several pictures, Bryce pulled out his phone and started fiddling on it. Maybe LeBron James didn’t emphasize the importance of giving people full undivided attention enough, but when someone’s brandishing gang signs next to you on your shopping trip, maybe it’s not so important. Regardless, it was still a comical and wholesome moment in which Bryce comes off as respectful, appreciative, and humble.

LeBron James & Savannah Taught Bryce Well

Furthermore, these are qualities that will be important as Bryce develops a potential future in professional basketball. Even though he will not be eligible for the NBA draft until 2026, many scouts still looked out for him at the Nike Peach Jam. Sure, a lot of the attention might be on his big brother Bronny right now since he’s closer to that age limit. Still, it’s great to know that LeBron James’ family will likely hold a lot more hooping talent, and that they’re not letting that fame get to their head.

Meanwhile, the NBA superstar faced some important questions at the end of this year’s season. Many speculated retirement, but he maintained that he’s not going anywhere. His last big move when it comes to his NBA career was one of respect: changing his number back to 23 in honor of the late legend Bill Russell. Clearly that respect runs in the family. With that in mind, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on LeBron James and the James family.

